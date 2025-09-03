The federal government has declared Friday a public holiday to mark the 2025 Eid-ul-Mawlid celebration to commemorate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Magdalene Ajani.

Mr Tunji-Ojo congratulated the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and across the world on the occasion.

He urged them to reflect on the virtues of peace, love, humility, tolerance, and compassion as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

According to him, these values remain essential in building a united, prosperous, and progressive nation.

The minister further called on Nigerians, irrespective of their religious affiliations, to use the occasion to pray for peace, security, and stability of the country.

He also urged citizens to support the federal government’s efforts in fostering national harmony and sustainable development.

”The celebration of Eid-ul-Mawlid offers us yet another opportunity to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, promote peaceful coexistence, and imbibe the Prophet’s teachings of mutual respect and selfless service to humanity,” he said.

Mr Tunji-Ojo further enjoined citizens to remain law-abiding, security conscious, and supportive of government policies aimed at ensuring the collective well-being of all.

The minister wished all Muslims a joyous and peaceful Eid-ul-Mawlid celebration.

