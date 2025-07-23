Knorr, Nigeria’s leading seasoning brand, is on a mission to help people find joy and confidence in the kitchen. At the heart of this mission is a simple belief: everyone has cooking potential, and Knorr wants to help bring it to life.

From tasty jollof rice to efo riro, Knorr has been a staple in Nigerian kitchens for generations. Now, Knorr is going further, not just as a flavour enhancer, but as a true kitchen wingman. One that supports, encourages, and helps people see home cooking as joyful and easy without pressure for perfection.

To amplify this mission, Knorr has partnered with a diverse group of creators and collaborators who remix tradition, celebrate culture and turn everyday meals into moments of joy. These creators will share relatable tips, easy recipes, and behind-the-scenes moments that show cooking does not have to be perfect to be rewarding, solidifying Knorr’s position that there’s a cook inside everyone and good food can be easy, joyful and flavorful, with Knorr as their wingman in the kitchen.

The unveiled creators’ lineup includes: Tobi Bakre, Taymesan, Anu Bakre, Kaylah Oniwo, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Nancy Umeh, Chef Derin, Chef Cupid, Chef Roux, Chef T (Diary of a Kitchen Lover), Chef Zeelicious, Chef Fregz, Dr. Robert, Inidima Okojie, Chef Amaka, Chef Dee, Ibrahim Suleiman, and Daniel Ochuko.

Speaking at the Knorr Content Creators Gig organised to onboard the new creators, Damilola Dania, Foods Demand Creation Lead, Unilever Nigeria Plc, said “At Knorr, we believe cooking shouldn’t feel complicated or intimidating. We want every Nigerian to know that their next tasty meal is just within reach and that Knorr will always be their trusted kitchen wingman. That is why we’re working with everyday creators—our kitchen co-wingmen and co-wingwomen—to share real recipes, easy hacks, and true moments that help people cook with more joy and confidence.”

With Knorr, everyone can discover the cook within and serve up delicious memories every day. So, whether it’s a quiet family dinner, a lively hangout with friends, or a big celebration; bring out the cook within you with Knorr as your wingman, one meal at a time.