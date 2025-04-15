The Senator representing Jigawa North East District, Abdul Hamid Mallammadori, has endorsed Governor Umar Namadi for a second term, praising his leadership over the past two years.

Speaking at a citizens’ engagement programme in Birniwa Local Government Area, Mr Mallammadori

dismissed attempts by the opposition to form a coalition against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing their effort as “dead on arrival”.

The event, initiated by the Jigawa State Government, serves as a feedback mechanism where elected and non-elected officials engage directly with citizens on grassroots development challenges.

At the gathering on Sunday, Mr Mallammadori highlighted Governor Namadi’s achievements in economic development, infrastructure, and social welfare programmes, particularly those targeting underserved communities. He described the governor as a standout leader the APC can proudly present in the 2027 elections.

“The governor has made Jigawa a model for development across the country, and other states are now studying his achievements. He is a trustworthy leader. Wherever we go, people ask how our governor secures the funding to implement projects across the state,” he said.

“Governor Namadi has shown genuine leadership by prioritising initiatives that directly impact the lives of ordinary citizens. It’s only been about two years at the helm, yet he has already earned the popular vote for a second term. We are not concerned about any opposition in Jigawa,” the lawmaker added.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He went further to liken the governor to the late Abubakar Rimi, former governor of the old Kano State, widely recognised for his rural transformation efforts.

“He is the Abubakar Rimi of Jigawa. The only fair comparison is with Rimi, who also initiated far-reaching development projects in his time,” Mr Mallammadori remarked.

Speaking on his own contributions, the senator noted that his constituents have benefitted significantly from renewable energy initiatives, including solar-powered homes and street lighting throughout the senatorial district.

He also revealed the completion of several solar-powered water supply projects, with similar works ongoing in 13 rural communities as part of his constituency intervention efforts.

Scholarship awards and economic empowerment initiatives are also key components of his agenda, he said, since his election in 2023 to the 10th Senate—his second term in office—under the APC platform.

Mr Mallammadori was first elected to the House of Representatives during Nigeria’s Third Republic in 1992.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

