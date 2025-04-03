The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the petition submitted for the recall of the senator representing Kogi Central in the National Assembly, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has failed to meet constitutional requirements.
In a short statement on its X handle, INEC said the petition failed to meet Section 69(a) of the Nigerian constitution.
“The petition for the recall of the Senator representing the Kogi Central Senatorial District has not met the requirement of Section 69(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). Detailed statement shortly,” the statement reads.
The commission is yet to say specifically which of the criteria has not been met by the petition.
PREMIUM TIMES reported how a group of voters, under the aegis of Concerned Kogi Youth and Women, submitted the petition for Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s recall as a senator.
Many Nigerians had questioned the petition after the promoters claimed that over half of the 400,000 plus voters in the constituency signed the petition.
INEC, as part of the process, was expected to verify each of the over 200,000 signatories.
Last week, INEC wrote the presiding officers of the Senate and Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, informing them of the process.
Details later….
