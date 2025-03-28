The Kano State High Court, Kano, on Friday, sentenced a housewife, Fadila Adamu, to death by hanging for kidnapping and throwing an eight-year-old girl into a well, causing her death.
The defendant, who lived at the Sabuwar Gandu Quarters Kano, was convicted of kidnapping and culpable homicide.
Delivering judgement, trial judge Yusuf Muhammad-Ubale ruled that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced the defendant to death by hanging.
“I hereby sentence the defendant to death by hanging for kidnapping and throwing the victim into a well which caused her death,” he ruled.
|
Earlier, the prosecution lawyer, Lamido Abba-Sorondinki, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on 14 July 2019, at Tudun Wada Quarters, Kano.
He said that at about 4:45 p.m, the defendant kidnapped the minor and took her to her house.
“The defendant told her sister that the deceased was the daughter of her friend, whose mother had travelled to Ghana, and asked her to keep the child until she returned.
“On 17July 2019, at about 6:30 p.m., the defendant caused the death of the minor when she threw her into a deep well situated in the Tukuntawa Quarters, Kano,” he said.
READ ALSO: Adamawa govt confirms rabies outbreak, plans mass pet vaccination
Mr Abba-Sorondinki presented seven witnesses, the defendants’ statements and a medical report confirming the victim’s death.
The prosecution said that the offence contravened Sections 274(b) and 221(a) of the Penal Code.
The defendant denied committing the offence.
The defence counsel, Zulaihat Tata, presented four witnesses, including the defendant, to testify in her defence.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999