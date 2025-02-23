The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) says the Kaduna dry port has received and cleared over 500 containers of goods within the last three months.

Buba Danjuma, director of the Kaduna Port Office, confirmed this on Saturday while addressing journalists after a maritime industry sensitisation at the ongoing 46th Kaduna International Trade Fair.

Mr Danjuma explained that the Kaduna dry port is a key hub, officially declared both a port of origin and destination for cargo.

He further noted that the port facilitates exports and imports from Kaduna to destinations worldwide, enhancing trade access.

He also highlighted the federal government’s commitment to improving railway operations, which would, in turn, boost dry port activities and increase cargo capacity.

Mr Danjuma stated that high logistics costs are a barrier to business, and railway operations would significantly reduce these costs.

“Local goods will flow seamlessly between Lagos and Kaduna. With railway operations, container deliveries in Kaduna are expected to exceed 1,000 within the same period,” he added.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He explained that the sensitisation session at the trade fair was designed to educate stakeholders about the council’s role in facilitating trade.

Mr Danjuma stressed that the Shippers Council has been promoting the maritime industry, ensuring smooth business conditions for all participants.

“The ease of doing business is a key focus for the council, which aims to support import-export businesses.

“The council has established dry ports in inland areas without sea access, stimulating trade and regional economic growth,” he said.

Mr Danjuma revealed that the council is working on establishing more dry ports nationwide to provide an alternative to traditional seaports.

He stated that the dry ports are crucial infrastructure for transporting goods and supporting alternative routes for trade.

He added that the council has set up Border Information Centres at various locations, including Idi Roko, Jibia, and Illela.

“These centres offer vital information and support to shippers, helping them navigate the complexities of international trade,” he said.

Mr Danjuma emphasised that the council’s services are free and aimed at improving shipping efficiency in various ways.

He warned that many people have fallen victim to online scams and encouraged shippers to take advantage of the Council’s open-door policy.

He reiterated the Nigerian Shippers Council’s commitment to defending shippers’ interests and ensuring fairness in the shipping industry.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

