Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to infrastructure development as a key driver of economic transformation in the state.

Mr Otti reaffirmed this on Wednesday during the flag-off ceremony for the reconstruction of the 5.5-kilometre Owerrinta-Umuikaa Road in Owerrinta, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

He emphasised the importance of road infrastructure in societal and economic development, describing roads as historical markers and economic indicators.

The governor said economic transformation across Abia remains central to his administration’s agenda, with road infrastructure as a key benchmark for progress.

Mr Otti revealed that in recent months, his administration had initiated over a dozen new road projects, covering more than 200 kilometres across the state.

He said the projects aim to improve connectivity, attract investments, and enhance Abia’s economic landscape.

The governor assured residents that his government prioritises financial discipline and project execution, ensuring road projects are fully funded before commencement.

He stated, “What sets us apart is that before a flag-off ceremony, plans are made to ensure funds are available for effective execution and timely delivery.

“I am pleased to report that Abia now ranks among the few states with zero debt to contractors. The National Bureau of Statistics confirmed this.”

Mr Otti said his “prudent approach” had eliminated abandoned projects in the state.

He added that his administration had set a new standard for infrastructure delivery, ensuring funds are secured before work begins and using only reputable contractors.

In his address, the state’s Commissioner for Works, Otumchere Oti, said the road aligns with the government’s vision to transform Abia’s entry points into modern, well-structured gateways.

“This road forms the western gateway into Abia, and its dualisation will make a grand first impression, improving aesthetics, safety, and accessibility,” the commissioner said.

He added that the project would revitalise surrounding communities, facilitate smoother travel, and expand the area’s potential as an industrial hub.

Mr Oti explained that beyond improving connectivity, the project would create employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled workers, boosting the state’s internal revenue.

Medical City for Abia

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Uzor Nwachukwu, described the road project as a welcome development.

Mr Nwachukwu said the government had resolved to build the first medical city of the state in the area.

In separate speeches, Nelson Nmerengwa, the first deputy chairperson of the Abia Traditional Rulers Council, and Gershion Amuta, an elder statesman, commended the governor for his commitment to infrastructural development.

They called on Abia residents to continue supporting and praying for the governor.

Rowland Chinwendu, a lawmaker for Isiala Ngwa South Constituency, and Dannie Ubani, a Labour Party stalwart, praised the governor for redefining leadership in the state.

They urged residents to take ownership of the project and support the administration’s rebuilding agenda.

The Chairperson of Isiala Ngwa South LGA, Nnadozie Nwogwugwu, described the project as a sign of the government’s commitment to developing the state.

Mr Nwogwugwu said the project would greatly promote socioeconomic growth across Abia.

(NAN)

