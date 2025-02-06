Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has expressed his condolences to the families of the 17 students who lost their lives in the fire tragedy at an Almajiri School in the state. No fewer than 17 students tragically lost their lives due to a fire outbreak at an Almajiri school in Kauran-Namoda local government area of the state.

In a statement issued in Gusau on Wednesday, the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described the fire incident as highly unfortunate. He stated:

“I’m heartbroken by the tragic fire on Tuesday at Makarantar Mallam Ghali, an Almajiri School located in the Kauran-Namoda local government area.

“On behalf of the Zamfara State Government, we extend our condolences to the families, the school, and the entire nation as we mourn the loss of these young souls.

“During this time of sorrow, may Almighty Allah provide strength and comfort to the grieving families as they navigate this difficult period. I extend my wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

“As a responsible government, we would examine the underlying causes of this fire and seek methods to prevent its recurrence in the future.

“We will provide all necessary support and assistance to the victims’ families.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

