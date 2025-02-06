Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has expressed his condolences to the families of the 17 students who lost their lives in the fire tragedy at an Almajiri School in the state. No fewer than 17 students tragically lost their lives due to a fire outbreak at an Almajiri school in Kauran-Namoda local government area of the state.
In a statement issued in Gusau on Wednesday, the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described the fire incident as highly unfortunate. He stated:
“I’m heartbroken by the tragic fire on Tuesday at Makarantar Mallam Ghali, an Almajiri School located in the Kauran-Namoda local government area.
“On behalf of the Zamfara State Government, we extend our condolences to the families, the school, and the entire nation as we mourn the loss of these young souls.
|
“During this time of sorrow, may Almighty Allah provide strength and comfort to the grieving families as they navigate this difficult period. I extend my wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
“As a responsible government, we would examine the underlying causes of this fire and seek methods to prevent its recurrence in the future.
“We will provide all necessary support and assistance to the victims’ families.”
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999