The Election Observer group, Yiaga Africa, has commended President Bola Tinubu for requesting the Senate to remove three INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for misconduct.

On Wednesday, Mr Tinubu transmitted a letter to the Senate seeking the removal of three RECs over alleged gross misconduct. The affected officials are Hudu Yunusa-Ari (Adamawa), Ike Uzochukwu (Abia), and Nura Ali (Sokoto).

In a statement, Yiaga Africa Executive Director Samson Itodo called for the swift approval of the president’s request.

Mr Itodo explained that the request follows the suspension of the RECs by INEC in March 2023 in response to their involvement in actions that compromised the commission’s neutrality and integrity.

He noted that Mr Yunusa-Ari unlawfully usurped the Returning Officer’s role during the Adamawa State governorship election and declared false results, while the Sokoto REC, Mr Ali, and the Abia REC, Mr Uzochukwu, were suspended for dereliction of duty. Meanwhile, the federal government is prosecuting the Sokoto REC for alleged bribery and corruption related to the 2023 elections.

“Yiaga Africa calls on the Nigerian Senate to expeditiously approve the president’s request to remove these RECs to uphold accountability and reinforce trust in the electoral process.

“These cases highlight the critical importance of appointing competent and capable individuals to INEC positions. Future appointments must prioritise the qualifications and expertise of nominees to ensure INEC’s effectiveness,” the statement read in part.

Yiaga Africa also called on the president to review the process of nominating RECs to prevent individuals of questionable character from being appointed. The organisation further urged the Senate to strengthen its confirmation process.

“We also urge the president to ensure that future INEC appointments strictly adhere to the constitutional requirements of non-partisanship and unquestionable integrity.

“Furthermore, the Senate is encouraged to review its confirmation procedure to ensure due diligence in vetting candidates for INEC positions,” the statement said.

Cases of the RECs

Mr Ari caused a stir when he illegally declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aisha Dahiru, the election winner when the process was yet to be concluded. When he made the declaration, votes were still being counted, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, was in a clear lead.

INEC, however, dismissed Mr Yunusa-Ari’s declaration while then-President Muhammadu Buhari approved the REC’s suspension on the commission’s request. The commission also asked the police to investigate and prosecute Mr Ari for his unlawful act.

The commission in 2023 announced that it had filed six charges at the Adamawa State High Court in Yola, the state capital, against Mr Yunusa-Ari, after the police concluded their investigations into the matter.

Aside from the three cases, INEC is facing credibility issues with appointing partisan persons as officials of INEC.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that at least two new electoral commissioners may be card-carrying members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Two others were also found to be long-term allies of prominent politicians serving in Mr Tinubu’s government.

The Nigerian Senate went ahead to confirm the nominations of the individuals despite opposition from civil society organisations.

