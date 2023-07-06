Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC, has filed charges against Hudu Ari, the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), accused of illegally declaring cooked-up results at the last Adamawa State governorship election on 16 April.

INEC spokesperson, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, also stated that the commission had filed six charges at the Adamawa State High Court in Yola, the state capital, against Mr Ari after the police concluded their investigations into the matter.

Mr Ari caused a stir when he illegally declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aisha Dahiru, the election winner a day after the supplementary polls. When he made the declaration, votes were still being counted, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ahmadu Fintiri, was in a clear lead.

INEC, however, dismissed Mr Ari’s declaration while then President Muhammadu Buhari approved the REC’s suspension on the commission’s request. The commission also asked the police to investigate and prosecute Mr Ari for his unlawful act.

The commission would later announce Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the PDP as the winner of the election after collating the results of the supplementary polls.

On Tuesday, INEC chairperson, Mahmood Yakubu, confirmed that the commission had received Mr Ari’s case file alongside 215 other alleged electoral offenders from the police.

Mr Ari’s trial commences

Mr Okoye said the court had fixed 12 July for the commencement of the trial.

“Having reviewed the case file from the Police, which established a prima facie case against Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, the commission has filed a six-count charge against him at the Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola. Consequently, the court has fixed Wednesday 12th July 2023 for commencement of trial,” Mr Okoye stated, although he did not disclose the details of the charges.

He said the prosecution would be handled by its legal officers and other pro-bono lawyers from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), in line with section 145(2) of the electoral act 2022.

“As provided by Section 145(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, an offence committed under the Act shall be triable in a Magistrate Court or a High Court of a State in which the offence is committed, or the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja,” he stated.

“Furthermore, Section 145(2) of the Act provides that a prosecution under the Act shall be undertaken by legal officers of the Commission or any legal practitioner appointed by it.”

Illegality

Two hours before the resumption of results as adjourned by the returning officer for the governorship election in Adamawa State, Mr Ari went into the collation centre to declare Mrs Dahiru, popularly called Binani, the winner of the elections.

At the time, the collation of results was yet to be concluded to determine the winner. Also, Mr Ari is not the official empowered by law to declare results as he is not the returning officer for the election.

This immediately led to a controversy that saw the commission’s headquarters in Abuja quickly releasing a statement describing Mr Ari’s actions as an usurpation of the power of the returning officers. It said the declaration by Mr Ari was null, void and of no effect.

INEC ordered the suspension of the collation of results and summoned both the REC and returning officer to the commission’s headquarters.

The commission would later bar Mr Ari from its offices and ask the Administrative Secretary in the state to take over the commission’s affairs. It also wrote the Inspector General of Police to probe and prosecute Mr Ari for his actions.

INEC had said it could not find Mr Ari.

The INEC chair, Mr Yakubu, disclosed on Tuesday that the police had concluded investigations and forwarded Mr Ari’s case file to the commission for prosecution.

When he received other RECs from across the country for the post-election review of the 2023 polls, he said: “I can confirm that the Nigeria Police concluded its investigation of the conduct of our Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa State and submitted the case file to us. Appropriate action will be taken in a matter of days, and Nigerians will be fully informed.”

Apart from Mr Ari’s case, he said the police have also submitted 215 case files of individuals arrested for electoral offences during the 2023 elections.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

