Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has urged the people of Amagu village, Nkalaha, Ishielu Local Government Area of the state to remain calm after a suspected herders attack on Sunday.

Police confirmed that 10 people were killed and houses destroyed in the attack.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how gunmen suspected to be herders raided Amagu village in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state, killing residents and burning down houses in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident is believed to be a reprisal following the killing of some cattle belonging to the herders in the area.

“We did not kill their cows. The cows were killed by members of the IPOB’s Eastern Security Network in the forest,” said a source who informed this newspaper that a Pentecostal pastor was among those killed in the attack.

Gov Nwifuru speaks

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Monday Uzor, on Monday in Abakaliki, Mr Nwifuru condemned the attack, which he described as a flagrant disregard for the sanctity of human life.

In his remarks, the governor avoided mentioning herders but claimed “strangers” were behind the attack.

“The attack on innocent citizens is not the first in the area and has become a source of concern to the government and people of the state.

“This government, which is determined to secure the lives and properties of our people, will take decisive steps to unravel the circumstances behind the attack,” the governor said.

“I urge the people to shun reprisal as the government will get to the root of the matter,” he added.

The governor said Ebonyi people are very hospitable and wondered why such attacks should occur at regular intervals.

“Our people are very accommodating, but strangers should not take advantage of their calmness to unleash terror on them.

“I have directed security agencies to mobilise fully to the area to bring the situation under control.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the people in this difficult moment, and I assure you will not be left alone.

“The perpetrators will surely be brought to book,” the governor assured.

(NAN)

