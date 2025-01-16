President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to comprehensively reform Nigeria’s tax system got a major boost on Thursday when the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) declared “strong support” for it.
The NGF, in a statement signed by its chairperson, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, “reiterated its strong support for the comprehensive reform of Nigeria’s archaic tax laws.”
The NGF said it took the position after a meeting with the presidential tax reform committee to “deliberate on critical national issues, including the reform of Nigeria’s fiscal policies.”
President Tinubu’s tax reform proposal is currently at the National Assembly but has faced strong opposition, mainly from political, religious and traditional leaders in northern Nigeria.
|
ALSO READ: UPDATED: Tax Reform Bills: I’m ready to make concessions – Tinubu
In the statement, the NGF said it supports the current legislative process in the parliament but suggested amendments to the tax reform bills.
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999