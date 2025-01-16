President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to comprehensively reform Nigeria’s tax system got a major boost on Thursday when the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) declared “strong support” for it.

The NGF, in a statement signed by its chairperson, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, “reiterated its strong support for the comprehensive reform of Nigeria’s archaic tax laws.”

The NGF said it took the position after a meeting with the presidential tax reform committee to “deliberate on critical national issues, including the reform of Nigeria’s fiscal policies.”

President Tinubu’s tax reform proposal is currently at the National Assembly but has faced strong opposition, mainly from political, religious and traditional leaders in northern Nigeria.

In the statement, the NGF said it supports the current legislative process in the parliament but suggested amendments to the tax reform bills.

Details later…

