Senators from the South-south region have warned people opposed to the tax reform bills to desist from introducing regional, ethnic or tribal sentiments when criticising the bills.

They also called for extensive interaction and consultations with stakeholders before the bills are finally considered by the National Assembly.

The senators, under the aegis of the South-South Senators’ Forum, stated this in a communique issued on Thursday in Abuja.

The communique was jointly signed by 16 of the 18 members of the caucus chaired by the Bayelsa West Senator, Seriake Dickson.

On 3 October, President Bola Tinubu transmitted four tax bills to the National Assembly for consideration.

The bills are the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, the Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.

While many Nigerians support the bills, others oppose it. The main opposition to the bills comes from northern Nigeria where many political, religious and cultural leaders have spoken against them. The opponents allege that some parts of the bills are at the detriment of northern states, despite clarifications to the contrary by the drafters of the bills.

In their statement, the South-South lawmakers warned against comments on the bill taking regional dimensions.

“The caucus calls for restraint on the part of those bent on introducing sentiments, whether regional, ethnic or tribal to a national dialogue and looks forward to robust interactions and consultations as already commenced by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the communique said.

The caucus said it is supporting the tax reform irrespective of the criticisms because it aims to strengthen revenue and foster economic stability.

The lawmakers said their support will be based on a thorough evaluation of the content of the bills to ensure they align with the interests of Nigerians.

“Recognising the importance of tax reforms in enhancing national revenue and fostering economic stability, we resolved to support the Tax Reforms Bills.

“This support will be anchored on a comprehensive study and thorough evaluation of the content of the bills to ensure they align with the overall interest of Nigerians, particularly the well-being of the South-south region.”

The senators also expressed commitment to working with their colleagues and other stakeholders to ensure the progress of the country.

“We remain committed to working collaboratively with our colleagues across the Senate and all stakeholders in fostering a legislative agenda that guarantees the peace, prosperity, and progress of our beloved nation,” the communique said.

The South-South states comprise Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, and Rivers.

Vote of confidence on Akpabio

The senators also passed a vote of confidence on the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who hails from Akwa-Ibom State in the region.

“The South-South Senators unanimously agreed and passed a vote of confidence in the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to standing by him and supporting his leadership in steering the Senate toward its constitutional mandate of making laws that serve the best interests of the nation and its citizens,” they said.

The senators also pledged their support to the senate president and the entire leadership of the National Assembly in their commitment to making legislation that will develop the country.

“We pledge our full support to the Senate President and the leadership of the National Assembly in their efforts to ensure the effective and timely passage of legislation aimed at promoting good governance, national unity, and economic development,” the lawmakers said in the communique.

Those who signed the communique are Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West), Agom Jaribe (PDP, Cross-River North), Barinada Mpigi (PDP, Rivers South-east), Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North), Neda Imasuen (LP, Edo South) and Ned Nwoko (PDP, Delta North).

Others were Thomas Joel-Onowakpo (APC, Delta South), Aniekan Bassey (PDP, Akwa-Ibom North-east), Asuquo Ekpenyong (APC, Cross-River South), Allwell Onyeso (PDP, Rivers East), Ipalibo Banigo (PDP, Rivers West); Benson Agadaga (PDP, Bayelsa East), Konbowei Benson (APC, Bayelsa Central), Eteng Williams (APC, Cross-River Central), Ekong Sampson (PDP, Akwa-Ibom South) and Ede Dafinone (APC, Delta Central).

