The recent appointment of Éric Chelle, former coach of the Malian national team, as the new head coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles has sparked widespread angry reactions on social media.

Born to a French father and a Malian mother, Chelle previously coached the Malian national team, leading them to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarterfinals in Côte d’Ivoire. The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) announced him on Tuesday following a recommendation from its Technical and Development Sub-Committee.

According to the NFF’s statement, Chelle’s appointment is effective immediately. His primary mandate is to guide the Super Eagles to a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with qualification matches resuming in March.

At 47, Chelle, who chose to represent Mali during his playing career despite being eligible for France, earned five caps for the Aiglons. His coaching resume includes stints at GS Consolat, FC Martigues, Boulogne, and MC Oran. He took over as Mali’s head coach in 2022, narrowly missing the AFCON semifinals after a dramatic 2-1 extra-time loss to eventual winners Côte d’Ivoire.

However, his appointment as the Super Eagles coach has stirred outrage and scepticism among Nigerian football fans, with many questioning the NFF’s decision-making process.

On X, user @bets_kinging expressed scepticism about Chelle’s ability to manage the Super Eagles, stating:

“Nawaoo, can this Gaffer control the calibre of players #superEagles have?? 😯 Good luck to him. He must secure the #WorldCup ticket, and that’s a big task. #SoarSuperEagles 🦅🇳🇬”

Another user, @VindicatedChidi, criticised the choice as an insult to Nigerian coaches:

“This is an insult to Nigerian coaches. So no Nigerian coach is as good or better than this Malian? No offence to him, but this is unacceptable.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Similarly, @Horlartunjee1 called for greater transparency in the hiring process:

“I don’t like how the NFF hires coaches without providing full contract details. How many years? What objectives? What is his salary? These details should be public when announcing a national team coach.”

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) also condemned the appointment, describing it as a “slap” to Nigerian pride. Their statement emphasised that more qualified coaches exist locally and internationally, urging the NFF to prioritise local talent.

Some fans questioned whether Chelle is even an upgrade over local options. User @Baasit_afolabi remarked:

“I think ijaball [Daniel Ogunmodede] has a better stat. But he’s Nigerian, and the SE coach must be a foreigner. What do I know, sef?”

Former Super Eagles striker Victor Anichebe weighed in via Instagram, asking about the selection process: “Would love to know what process was carried out when selecting this manager. That being said, good luck to him. The pressure he’ll face managing the Super Eagles is heavy. All the best.”

Despite the criticisms, some others called for patience. X user @Phemmyadamson defended Chelle, saying, “Give the man a break. He hasn’t even started, and people are wailing.”

Chelle’s appointment marks the first time a non-Nigerian African has been named head coach of the Super Eagles. As the team gears up for World Cup qualifiers, the decision continues to spark debate among fans and analysts alike, with many eager to see how this chapter unfolds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

