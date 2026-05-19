The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Ikpeme Ikpeme, says the relocation of Nigerian medical professionals abroad is gradually declining.

Mr Ikpeme said this at a press conference in Calabar on Tuesday, attributing the development to steps taken by the federal government to improve workers’ welfare and upgrade healthcare facilities.

He said the development had begun to reduce the urge for medical professionals to abandon their jobs to travel abroad.

The CMD explained that the government’s effort is also encouraging medical professionals abroad to return to the country.

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“With what we have done so far, some colleagues who travelled abroad have returned, and are now with us here,” he said.

“Health professionals prefer environments that offer good salaries, modern equipment and conducive workplaces.

“The federal government has given priority attention to the provision of advanced medical equipment to discourage professionals from leaving the country.

“An example of such facility is the installation of a 1.5-Tesla MRI Machine, this is a deliberate effort to meet global medical standards,” he said.

Mr Ikpeme stated that UCTH currently enjoys uninterrupted electricity supply in critical departments, including the Intensive Care Unit, theatre, labour ward, and radiology unit.

“Stable power supply has significantly improved healthcare delivery and staff morale within the facility,” he said.

Mr Ikpeme further said that the institution had embarked on major drainage projects to address flooding challenges.

He said that the management is taking steps to protect the environment through fumigation and planting of trees with mosquito-repellent and pesticidal properties. (NAN)