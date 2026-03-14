The Nigerian government says it remains committed to strengthening maternal and newborn healthcare services following the successful delivery of quadruplets at a federal hospital in Ogun State.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare made the pledge on Friday after medical teams at Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Abeokuta, handled a complex delivery involving a woman referred to the facility while already in labour.

In a statement posted on its X account on Friday, the ministry noted that the delivery involved quadruplets born to Mufiat Olateju, who was referred to the tertiary health facility in Abeokuta during labour.

Medical teams at the hospital reportedly managed the high-risk birth and stabilised both the mother and the newborn babies.

“The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, upon receiving a briefing on the situation, directed the management of FMC Abeokuta to ensure that the mother and the babies receive comprehensive medical care, monitoring and support to safeguard their wellbeing,” the statement reads.

“With the directive, the hospital commenced appropriate medical care as well as providing counselling and psychosocial support to the family.”

Commendation

Mr Salako commended the professionalism of the medical team involved in the delivery, noting that managing multiple births such as quadruplets medically demands and requires specialised care and monitoring.

He also used the opportunity to emphasise the importance of early and consistent antenatal care for all pregnant women.

“Regular antenatal visits enable health professionals to detect and manage potential complications early, improve pregnancy outcomes and ensure safer deliveries for both mothers and babies,” he said.

He noted that cases such as this highlight the critical importance of early antenatal registration and routine pregnancy monitoring, which help health professionals detect multiple pregnancies early and plan safer deliveries for both mothers and babies.

“Pregnant women are therefore encouraged to register for antenatal care early at recognised health facilities and maintain regular contact with qualified health professionals throughout their pregnancy.” he advised.

Broader maternal health concerns

While the ministry highlighted the successful delivery, Nigeria continues to face one of the world’s highest maternal mortality burdens despite ongoing health reforms.

According to reports, Nigeria ranks among the countries with the highest number of maternal and newborn deaths globally, accounting for about 14 per cent of global maternal deaths, even though the country represents only about 2.6 per cent of the world’s population.

Reports also indicate that more than 20,000 maternal, neonatal and under-five deaths were recorded between January and September 2025, highlighting persistent gaps in access to quality healthcare.

Health experts often link the high mortality rates to delays in accessing quality maternal care, shortages of skilled birth attendants, weak referral systems and limited access to emergency obstetric services, particularly in rural communities where many women still deliver outside formal health facilities.

However, a 2025 health sector report indicated that maternal deaths recorded in health facilities declined significantly with 50 per cent following expanded access to skilled maternity care and emergency obstetric services across the country.

Commitments

The Ministry noted that postpartum counselling, including voluntary family planning services, remains an important component of maternal health care, helping families make informed decisions about birth spacing and overall family wellbeing.

It added that it remains committed to strengthening maternal, newborn and child health services nationwide through improved health systems, skilled healthcare personnel and expanded access to quality care across all levels of the health sector.

“The Ministry continues to expand access to maternal and newborn care services across Nigeria as part of ongoing efforts to reduce preventable maternal and infant deaths,” the statement reads.