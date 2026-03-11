About six in every 10 patients in Nigeria first seek help from community pharmacists before visiting hospitals, the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has revealed.

The National Chairperson of ACPN, Ambrose Ezeh, disclosed this during a stakeholders’ engagement on the Community Pharmacist Assessment and Career Progression Institute (CPACPI) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Ezeh said the trend highlights the important role community pharmacists play in Nigeria’s healthcare system, particularly in improving access to healthcare services at the community level.

He noted that pharmacists are often the first point of contact for many patients because of their accessibility and presence in communities.

“When pharmacists operate within a structured professional system supported by continuous learning and evaluation, the quality of healthcare delivery improves significantly,” he said.

Mr Ezeh also recalled the role pharmacists played during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that community pharmacies provided frontline support and ensured continued access to medicines when many health facilities were overwhelmed.

Framework for professional development

The meeting centred on CPACPI, a new initiative aimed at establishing a structured career development pathway for community pharmacists.

The framework, themed “Pharmacy Forward: Performance, Collaboration and Health Transformation,” seeks to transform community pharmacies from traditional medicine outlets into clinical health hubs integrated within Nigeria’s primary healthcare system.

Organisers said the initiative recently gained international recognition after it was endorsed during the 83rd World Congress of the International Pharmaceutical Federation in Copenhagen, describing the endorsement as a major milestone that could strengthen professional standards and enhance healthcare delivery through community pharmacy practice.

The meeting brought together representatives from the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, alongside development partners including the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Participants called for closer collaboration between government institutions, regulators and development partners to support the implementation of the CPACPI framework, while urging the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to provide the legislative and institutional backing necessary to ensure its sustainability.

Addressing health workforce gaps

Iyeseun Asieba, chair of the CPACPI board, said the initiative was partly designed to address challenges within Nigeria’s health workforce, including the migration of healthcare professionals abroad.

Ms Asieba noted that the continued loss of skilled health workers has placed increasing pressure on the country’s health system.

According to her, strengthening community pharmacy practice through training, infrastructure development and professional evaluation could help improve healthcare services across the country.

She explained that the institute would operate as a professional development platform built on three pillars: capacity building, quality improvement and career progression.

Career pathway for community pharmacists

Speaking on the proposed career framework, Emeka Ubaka said the initiative introduces a structured professional progression system for community pharmacists.

Under the model, pharmacists can advance through four professional levels: Community Pharmacist, Senior Community Pharmacist, Senior Community Pharmacist Specialist, and Consultant Pharmacist.

Mr Ubaka said advancement across the levels would depend on professional competence, structured assessment and continued professional development.

He added that the framework aims to address historical disparities that have placed community pharmacy practice at a disadvantage compared with other sectors of the pharmaceutical profession.

Strengthening primary healthcare

Peter Agada, who spoke on the integration of community pharmacists into national health priorities, said pharmacists can contribute significantly to disease prevention, treatment and patient support within the primary healthcare system.

He noted that stronger collaboration between pharmacists and other healthcare professionals would help improve access to health services and strengthen health outcomes across communities.