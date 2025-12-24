The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has warned Nigerians of increased risks of Lassa fever, cerebrospinal meningitis and foodborne diseases during the festive season, urging the public to celebrate responsibly and prioritise health and safety.

The Director-General of NCDC, Jide Idris, gave the warning in a signed public health advisory on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Idris said the festive period, characterised by increased travel, large social gatherings and food sharing, coupled with dry-season conditions, heightened the risk of infectious disease transmission.

“Lassa fever, according to the agency, is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness endemic in Nigeria and several West African countries, with outbreaks often occurring during the dry season,” he said.

“The disease is primarily transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected rodents, while secondary transmission can occur through direct contact with the body fluids of infected persons.”

He noted that symptoms of Lassa fever may include fever, weakness, headache, vomiting and, in severe cases, bleeding, adding that early detection and treatment significantly improve survival.

He advised Nigerians to store food in tightly covered containers, maintain clean environments, dispose of waste far from homes and avoid bush burning, which could drive rodents into residential areas.

On cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM), he explained that the disease is a serious infection of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord.

According to him, it is common during the dry season, particularly in northern states within the African meningitis belt.

He said meningitis could spread through respiratory droplets, especially in overcrowded and poorly ventilated environments, and could result to death or long-term complications such as hearing loss and brain damage if not treated promptly.

He urged Nigerians to avoid overcrowded spaces, ensure good ventilation, cover the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and seek immediate medical care if symptoms such as neck stiffness, fever, nausea, sensitivity to light or seizures occurred.

He stressed the importance of vaccination for children and adults in high-risk areas and cautioned against self-medication.

Foodborne and diarrhoeal diseases

On foodborne and diarrhoeal diseases, he said such illnesses are commonly caused by consuming contaminated food or water, often linked to poor food handling, inadequate hygiene and unsafe water sources.

He explained that symptoms might include diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain and dehydration, noting that children, the elderly and individuals with weakened immunity are most at risk of severe outcomes.

He advised the public to wash hands thoroughly before and after food preparation, cook meals properly, store leftovers in cool conditions, avoid consuming food left out for long periods and drink safe, clean water.

Antimicrobial resistance

He expressed concern that infections during the festive season often led to inappropriate antibiotic use, which contributed to antimicrobial resistance (AMR), a growing public health threat in Nigeria.

“AMR occurs when bacteria become resistant to antibiotics due to misuse and overuse, making common infections harder and more expensive to treat,” he said.

“Antibiotics do not treat viral infections such as colds, flu or Lassa fever.”

READ ALSO: Plateau records two deaths from Lassa Fever

He urged Nigerians to use antibiotics only when prescribed by qualified healthcare professionals and to complete the full course of treatment as directed.

He said NCDC had intensified disease surveillance nationwide, supported state-level response efforts, ensured access to rapid laboratory testing and activated emergency response systems throughout the festive season.

He advised Nigerians who feel unwell or observe suspected cases to report immediately to the nearest health facility or call its 24-hour toll-free line, 6232.

He also encouraged regular handwashing, use of face masks in crowded or poorly ventilated places, physical distancing where possible and keeping routine vaccinations up to date.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigerians can prevent Lassa fever, meningitis and foodborne diseases by washing hands regularly, keeping a clean environment, storing food in covered containers, avoiding overcrowded spaces, ensuring good ventilation and staying up to date with vaccinations.

Early care-seeking at health facilities, avoiding self-medication and reporting suspected cases promptly also help reduce illness and save lives.

(NAN)