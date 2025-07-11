The Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES) of the FCT, Adedolapo Fasawe, has urged residents to register for health insurance to benefit from available services, especially free coverage for pregnant women and their newborns.

Ms Fasawe made the call on Thursday in Abuja during a stakeholders’ engagement on the validation of the FCT Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS) operational guidelines and benefit package.

She said health insurance remains one of the most effective ways to improve healthcare access, reduce out-of-pocket spending, and lower maternal and infant mortality rates.

She encouraged pregnant women to register for the scheme, noting that in the FCT, health insurance is free for all pregnant women and covers their babies for the first year of life.

“Babies delivered under the scheme enjoy free healthcare for the first 12 months, including immunisation and essential medical services,” she said.

She explained that the initiative aligns with the FCT Administration’s zero tolerance for maternal deaths.

“Maternal mortality must become a thing of the past. Our dream is to see healthcare that is accessible, affordable, and efficient. No woman should die while giving life,” she said.

Ms Fasawe advised women to seek skilled care during pregnancy and childbirth, attend antenatal clinics, and deliver in certified health facilities to ensure safe outcomes for mothers and babies.

She said the validation and review of FHIS documents would mark a new phase for the scheme, ensuring quality healthcare delivery to all enrollees.

“Once you are insured under the FHIS, accessing healthcare becomes easier, more affordable, and efficient,” she added.

Ms Fasawe urged residents to visit primary healthcare centres in any of the FCT’s area councils to register and benefit from the scheme.

She said designated registration spots are available to assist residents with the enrolment process.

(NAN)

