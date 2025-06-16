The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has condemned the massacre in Yelwata and Daudu communities in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, which claimed over 200 lives, including a young pharmacist, Matthew Lormba.

In a statement signed by its President, Osundara Tope, NARD described the continued bloodshed in Benue State as “alarming and condemnable.”

The association said the violence is taking its toll on an already “thinly stretched and fragile health system.”

It warned that the rising death toll poses a real risk of a humanitarian crisis and possible disease outbreaks, “which will overwhelm the ability of health workers to cope.”

NARD added that “unfortunately, it appears that the government does not have the wherewithal to protect life and property.”

The association described the killing of Matthew Lormba as “a stark reminder that health workers are now an endangered species of humans in the state and across Nigeria.”

It noted that some health workers were caught in the middle of the attacks, and the violence has diminished the strength of the health workforce in the state.

In response, President Bola Tinubu on Sunday directed security chiefs to end the wanton killings in Benue State following the latest massacre of more than 100 people on Saturday.

The statement was released hours after Pope Leo XIV prayed for the victims of the “terrible massacre” in Benue.

A Security analyst and Head of Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited, Kabir Adamu, told the BBC that according to their database, 1,043 people were killed in Benue between May 2023 and May 2025.

Security of members

Beyond the loss of lives, NARD said the violence has increased threats to the safety of doctors, with several complaints about the security of our members.

It said the situation has led to increasing anxiety among health workers, which is “impacting negatively their willingness to work in certain areas.”

“It is deeply concerning,” the statement said, “as it does not align with the concept of universal health coverage, especially for those in underserved communities.”

The association also raised alarm over the broader effects of the crisis on healthcare delivery in the state.

“This has further depleted access to primary health care with absenteeism of health workers due to security concerns,” it said, noting that “burnout and mental health issues are unsettling and worrisome as it is affecting the ability of doctors to provide needed care.”

The group linked the violence to broader consequences beyond health. It warned of food production decline, shortage of food supply and increased food prices that “put our children at risk of malnutrition”

National concern

The association also condemned similar killings in Katsina, Zamfara, and other volatile regions in recent times.

“We also frown vehemently at bout of killings and all forms of violence in Kastina, Zamfara and other volatile region of Nigeria in recent past,” it noted.

Citing national figures, NARD said “over 10,000 people have been killed across Nigeria in the last two years,” which it said has contributed to a surge in displacement, school dropouts, and loss of livelihoods.

“Government must develop strategies to put a break on Nigeria’s mortality experiences due to growing violence and conflicts.”

NARD urged the government to implement workable security measures that will put a stop to the escalation of attacks, especially in the North Central and North Eastern regions of Nigeria.”

“There must be an immediate STOP to the nationwide bloodshed to avert a looming disaster,” it said.

