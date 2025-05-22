In a continuation of its global mission to provide critical healthcare services to underserved communities, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has extended its “Saudi Noor “ ophthalmic volunteer programme to Lagos State’s Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos, from 20th to 27th May, marking a significant step in the kingdom’s ongoing support for preventive eye care in Nigeria.

The Lagos phase of the programme brings essential ophthalmologic services to one of Nigeria’s most populous states. Beneficiaries at Gbagada General Hospital will receive comprehensive eye care services, including diagnostic eye screenings, cataract surgeries with intraocular lens (IOL) implants, correction of refractive errors, and the distribution of prescription eyeglasses.

This initiative is executed under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It forms a core component of KSrelief’s broader mandate to provide relief to communities facing systemic healthcare challenges.

Since launching its blindness prevention campaign in Nigeria in 2019, KSrelief has conducted over 218,000 eye examinations, more than 21,000 patients have regained their sight through surgical interventions, and over 45,000 eyeglasses have been distributed, transforming lives and restoring hope across several Nigerian states.

Most recently, the programme has been implemented in Yobe, Kano, and Bauchi states, bringing relief to thousands in the northern regions.

KSrelief’s efforts in Lagos signify a growing recognition of the urban-rural healthcare divide and the need to address eye health challenges even within densely populated city centres. Gbagada General Hospital, a major referral facility in Lagos, now becomes a vital hub for this life-changing outreach.

Globally, KSrelief has remained steadfast in its commitment to humanitarian excellence. Since its establishment in 2015, the centre has executed over 3,400 relief projects in more than 107 countries. Its blindness prevention initiatives continue to operate in countries such as Sudan, Yemen, Bangladesh, and Mauritania.

With this latest effort in Lagos, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reinforces its relationship with Nigeria, dedication to humanitarian health missions and its solidarity with Nigeria’s efforts to combat preventable blindness.

Saudi Press Attaché in Nigeria

Mohammed Alsahabi

