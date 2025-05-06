Health advocates in Nigeria have called on the government, development partners, and the wider public to prioritise investment in midwives as a critical strategy to end preventable maternal deaths.

The advocates under the Advocacy and Implementation of Maternal, Newborn, Child Nutrition and Health innovations (AIM MNCNH) in Nigeria said this in a statement on Monday to commemorate the 2025 International Day of the Midwife

The advocacy group is led by the Africa Centre of Excellence for Population Health and Policy (ACEPHAP) in partnership with the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Pathfinder International Nigeria, and the Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI).

The advocates said the midwives are not just caregivers, but critical frontline responders in maternal emergencies, especially in the fight against postpartum haemorrhage (PPH), the leading cause of maternal deaths in Nigeria.

It also said that although global and national strategies exist, they still have not translated into real change on the ground.

The Senior Country Director, Pathfinder International Nigeria, Amina Dorayi, noted that midwives must not be celebrated only in words.

Ms Dorayi said midwives are not just health workers, they are lifelines.

“We cannot celebrate them without committing to equip, protect, and empower them to save lives,” she said.

A recent analysis by Premium Times, using data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), estimates Nigeria’s maternal mortality ratio at 1,047 deaths per 100,000 live births, the third-highest in the world.

In many low-resource communities, midwives are often the only available skilled birth attendants, working under harsh conditions, with limited resources and insufficient support.

Call to action

A key solution highlighted in the statement is the E-MOTIVE approach, a WHO-endorsed care bundle proven to reduce severe postpartum bleeding by up to 60 per cent.

The six-step protocol involves early detection of bleeding, uterine massage, administration of oxytocic drugs and tranexamic acid, IV fluids, genital tract examination, and appropriate escalation of care.

The National president of MWAN, Rosemary Ogu, called for collective action to win the fight against maternal deaths.

“We need to be champions for maternal health. Let us provide or advocate for supplies and resources. Please add your voice,” she said.

The AIM MNCNH consortium also issued a direct call to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, urging the immediate adoption and scale-up of the E-MOTIVE strategy in maternity care centres nationwide.

The advocates emphasised the need to prioritise investment in training, recruitment, and equitable deployment of midwives, especially in rural and hard-to-reach areas where maternal deaths are most common.

They also called for improved working conditions, timely and regular pay, and the establishment of professional growth pathways that allow midwives to lead within the health system.

To development partners and donors, the group appealed for funding towards practical, community-led innovations that ensure lifesaving tools are placed directly in the hands of frontline workers.

Strengthening supply chains, ensuring the availability of essential drugs, and adapting interventions like E-MOTIVE to local contexts were highlighted as key steps toward saving more lives.

The group also urged communities to take maternal health seriously by choosing skilled birth attendants, recognising danger signs early, and supporting the health workers who serve them.

The Executive Director of Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI), Babafunke Fabgemi, stressed the role of media and advocacy in driving change.

Mrs Fagbemi said effective communication and consistent advocacy are vital pillars for midwifery care.

“Invest to build a resilient health system that motivates our midwives to do more,” she said.

International day of the midwife

The International Day of the Midwife, celebrated globally on 5 May every year, is set aside to honour the vital role midwives play in safeguarding the lives and wellbeing of mothers and newborns.

The 2025 International Day of the Midwife, is themed “Midwives: Critical in Every Maternal Crisis.”

Established by the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) and recognised by the WHO, the day highlights the contributions of midwives as essential frontline healthcare providers, particularly in reducing maternal and neonatal mortality.

The day also serves as a call to action, urging governments, development partners, and communities to invest in midwifery education, training, and support systems, especially in underserved areas where midwives often serve as the only access point to skilled birth care.

