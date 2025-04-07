Today, the world stops briefly to reflect on the most important asset we all possess — our health.

It is World Health Day, a moment to remember that without health, we can be nothing and do nothing.

But health is not just about the body. At I Choose Life Foundation, we believe it’s time to elevate the conversation and give mental health the attention it deserves.

Mental Health: The Invisible Pillar of Wellbeing

Mental health is often misunderstood or dismissed. But simply put, mental health is your emotional, psychological, and social wellbeing — the state of your inner world, the way you think, feel, and act.

It is how you respond to stress, connect with people, and make life choices. Good mental health is not optional; it is the foundation for a meaningful and productive life.

And yet, in our society, where financial strain, insecurity, political uncertainty, and societal pressures are daily realities, conversations about mental health are either whispered or avoided altogether. This silence is doing harm.

A Crisis We Cannot Ignore

Mental health disorders affect 20 to 30 per cent of Nigerians — that’s between 40 and 60 million people, according to the World Health Organisation. Most do not even realise they are living with a condition.

In 2017:

7 million Nigerians had depressive disorders (3.9 per cent of the population).

4.9 million were affected by anxiety (2.7 per cent).

Disorders such as bipolar disorder, Postpartum Depression PPD, schizophrenia, personality disorders, and substance abuse are widespread and rising.

A report by the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria, featured by Arise TV on 5 April 2025, highlights the stark reality of mental health support in the country.

Nigeria currently has only about 200 psychiatrists and 1,000 psychiatric nurses to cater to a population of over 200 million people.

This scarcity underscores the urgent need to prioritise mental health infrastructure and advocacy.

Similarly, the AXA Mind Health Report 2025 reveals that nearly 44 per cent of Nigerian young adults (ages 18–24) experience significant mental health challenges.

Overall, between 20 and 30 per cent of Nigerians (roughly 40–60 million individuals) contend with mental health issues, amplifying the call for meaningful intervention.

In Kaduna, research revealed that close to 60 per cent of internally displaced persons (IDPs) suffered from probable depression, with 16 per cent diagnosed with definite depression (Sheikh et al., 2014).

At I Choose Life Foundation, a recent community-based survey of 100 women in Iwaya, Lagos, showed a high prevalence of post-traumatic stress symptoms. We know this is not unique — similar patterns exist across communities nationwide.

We See the Effects Around Us

Mental health neglect manifests every day in ways we’ve normalised:

Domestic violence and aggression in family settings.

Road rage escalating into tragic altercations.

Addictions that shatter youth potential.

Workplace burnout leading to bad decisions.

Apathy and hopelessness toward national development.

These are not just social issues — they are mental health alarms.

Call to Action

On this World Health Day, we invite every Nigerian to make a conscious choice — to prioritise mental health as a matter of urgency.

As individuals:

Acknowledge your feelings. Seek help when overwhelmed. You can contact us on our helpline contact from Monday to Friday for free at +2347047114738

Normalise conversations around therapy and emotional wellbeing.

Give yourself permission to rest and recover.

As families and communities:

Listen without judgment. Pay attention to signs of distress in others.

Break the stigma. Be part of safe, supportive networks.

Encourage young people and men to speak up.

As a nation:

Integrate mental health into primary healthcare systems.

Advocate for policy reforms and community-based services.

Demand accountability for investment in mental health infrastructure.

We must recognise mental health not as an afterthought, but as a national development issue. It affects productivity, education, security, and the future of our youth.

In Conclusion

Every great battle is won first in the mind. If we want stronger families, safer communities, and a more hopeful nation, we must start by investing in mental resilience.

This World Health Day, we at I Choose Life Foundation ask you to choose life — by choosing to care for your mental health and supporting others to do the same.

Because in the end, mental health is health. And without it, nothing else can truly thrive.

