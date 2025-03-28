In a remarkable display of medical expertise and teamwork, the Orile-Agege General Hospital, Lagos, has successfully performed a complex life-saving surgery on a patient with a severe liver injury.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, disclosed this in a statement by Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, director of Public Affairs at the ministry on Thursday.

Mr Abayomi commended the team for its ingenuity in performing an intricate liver repair using advanced surgical techniques, including the innovative use of surgical packing and omental mobilisation to stabilise the liver.

“The patient, 33-year-old, Mr Wasiu Abatan, suffered a grade three traumatic liver injury following a road traffic accident. He was diagnosed with a 10 cm longitudinal and 5 cm deep laceration on the right lobe of his liver, along with a contusion of the hepatic parenchyma,” he said.

“The injury was classified under the American Association for Surgery of Trauma (AAST) as a severe case, typically associated with high mortality rates.

“Despite the odds, the team at Orile-Agege General Hospital not only saved his life but ensured his full recovery,” Mr Abayomi said.

The commissioner highlighted the importance of recognising medical successes, noting that while healthcare challenges are often publicised, the efforts of dedicated professionals must also be celebrated.

Mr Abayomi reflected on the resilience of the state’s healthcare system, acknowledging the challenges of brain drain, high patient loads, and resource constraints.

He stressed that in spite of the hurdles, the ability of local hospitals to execute complex surgical procedures successfully is a testament to the state’s commitment to quality healthcare.

Similarly, Kemi Ogunyemi, special adviser to the governor on health, commended the emergency preparedness and strong leadership at Orile-Agege General Hospital.

Ms Ogunyemi noted that the hospital management’s proactive approach in equipping and training its team ensured their readiness to handle critical emergencies, such as Mr Abatan’s case.

She said this achievement reinforces the need for continued investment in healthcare infrastructure and capacity development.

“Emergency preparedness should be a top priority for all medical institutions because we never know when the next life-threatening case will arrive,” she said.

The Medical Director of Orile-Agege General Hospital, Sola Pitan, said the hospital’s emergency response system was activated upon learning about the patient’s condition.

According to him, preparedness played a key role in the swift 45-minute response time from arrival to the commencement of surgery.

“Upon arrival, Mr Abatan was in severe painful distress, with altered sensorium and abdominal guarding, indicating internal bleeding,” he said.

“Immediate laboratory and radiological investigations confirmed peritoneal fluid collection, necessitating an emergency exploratory laparotomy.”

Highlighting the complexity of the surgical intervention, Daniel Kehinde, a consultant general surgeon, emphasised that liver injuries of this magnitude are difficult to repair due to the organ’s delicate structure.

Mr Kehinde explained that his team evacuated over 300ml of accumulated blood, controlled haemorrhaging, and used innovative techniques to stabilise the damaged liver tissue.

“We mobilised the omentum from the transverse colon, carefully wrapping it around the liver injury site to aid healing.

“This technique, combined with meticulous suturing of the liver capsule, prevented further bleeding and allowed the liver to regenerate,” Mr Kehinde said.

He said following the surgery, the patient was closely monitored in the High Dependency Unit (HDU) for seven days, receiving post-operative care including blood transfusions, intravenous infusions, and strict fluid management.

“After another five days in the general ward, he was discharged 12 days post-operation, marking a successful recovery,” he said.

Speaking, Mr Abatan and his mother expressed their profound gratitude to the hospital’s medical team and the state government for prioritising public healthcare development.

“I was in so much pain, and some hospitals turned me away. I thought I was going to die. But the doctors and nurses here fought for my life, and today, I am standing here. I will forever be grateful,” he said.

A Commendation Letter signed by the State Commissioner for Health was presented to the medical team for their collaborative effort and exceptional dedication in ensuring the success of the surgical intervention.

(NAN)

