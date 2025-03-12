The Principal of Kings College, Lagos, Mogaji Zakaria, says the school has put measures in place to curb the spread and contraction of diphtheria, days after an outbreak that has led to the death of at least one student.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the death of a Junior Secondary School student following the diphtheria outbreak in the school. Many other students of the popular Nigerian government-owned school were also hospitalised following the outbreak.

The Lagos State Government has since declared an emergency in the school and commenced vaccination of all the students and staff.

Mr Zakaria spoke on Tuesday during the diphtheria vaccination at the college’s Annex in Lagos Island on Tuesday.

The vaccination was conducted by the school in collaboration with the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board through Eti-Osa Local Government.

Prevention Efforts

The principal said that sanitisers and running tap water with soap have been placed at strategic positions across the school premises, where students could constantly wash their hands.

He said that wearing a nose mask was now compulsory for everyone within the college premises, as all students, including the management staff, now wore it.

“There have been improved efforts toward sanitation and cleanliness within the college premises.

“Presently, wearing of nose mask has been made compulsory for everyone within the college, as all students, including the teachers and the management staff now wear it as part of the measures to prevent contraction of the diphtheria infection,” he said.

Mr Zakaria commended the Lagos State Government for its quick intervention following the outbreak.

He said the government gave prompt directives for the affected students to be moved to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), where they are receiving treatment.

He said that the students who were admitted at LUTH had been receiving medical attention, and their condition had since been stabilised.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Lagos government confirmed 14 cases of diphtheria at the Kings College Annex, Victoria Island, with one fatality recorded.

The state’s health commissioner, Akin Abayomi, said 12 of the infected students are responding well to antibiotics and diphtheria antitoxin therapy.

“We have provided diphtheria-tetanus vaccines and are ensuring that all students and staff members get vaccinated. This includes teachers, cooks, cleaners, and other personnel,” he said.

On Tuesday, the school’s principal said that with the efforts of the state government, the situation had been put under control and activities had normalised in the college.

“I want to deeply appreciate the state government and its team of medical experts, for their quick response when we had the diphtheria outbreak, especially when we had the surge on Saturday.

“Specifically, I must mention Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education.

“When we called him, he quickly put calls through, and within 20 minutes, we were called and told to take the affected students to LUTH, where they were treated.

“So, we are happy for the interventions and we can now rest, knowing that our students are in safe hands,” Mr Zakaria said.

Also speaking, Elijah Wisdom, the college’s Head Boy (Junior arm), reiterated views of the PKC, saying that there were obviously improved sanitation measures within the college.

Appreciating the school management and the government for their interventions, Wisdom called for sustenance of the activated preventive measures, going forward.

“Let the school management intensify efforts to sustain the preventive measures that have been put in place.

“I pray that the wash-hand stations, power supply, regular water supply and the overall cleanliness that are currently being provided come to stay,” he said.

