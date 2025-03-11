The Lagos State Government has confirmed 14 cases of Diphtheria at King’s College Annex, Victoria Island, with one fatality recorded.

In response, the State’s ministry of health launched an emergency vaccination exercise for students and staff members to curb the spread of the bacterial infection.

During a visit to the school on Tuesday, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi assured parents and the public that the situation is under control, noting that affected students were receiving appropriate treatment.

Mr Abayomi noted that 12 of the infected students are responding well to antibiotics and diphtheria antitoxin therapy.

“We have provided diphtheria-tetanus vaccines and are ensuring that all students and staff members get vaccinated. This includes teachers, cooks, cleaners, and other personnel,” he said.

The commissioner alongside the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Kemi Ogunyemi; and other delegations from the ministry, inspected the school facilities to assess water supply, ablution areas, and dormitory arrangements.

Public health measures

Addressing the students, Mr Abayomi emphasised the importance of personal and environmental hygiene, urging them to adopt proper handwashing habits and report any symptoms of Diphtheria promptly.

He explained that the vaccination campaign is targeting all students with parental consent, as well as school staff, to create a protective ring against the disease.

“Parents should not panic. The best way to contain the infection is by keeping students in a controlled environment where medical teams can monitor and manage the situation,” he said.

He also advised students to avoid close contact and wear face masks if experiencing symptoms such as coughing or sneezing.

He advised members of the public to be vigilant, watch for symptoms such as sore throat, difficulty breathing, and fever, and report any suspected cases to the nearest Primary Healthcare Centre.

“We have activated our emergency response, and we are working closely with partners, including the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and UNICEF, to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to prevent further spread,” he stated.

Mr Abayomi added that vaccination exercise remains ongoing, with medical teams working swiftly to immunise as many students and staff as possible.

Medical condition of affected students

The Chief Medical Director of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Wasiu Adeyemo, confirmed that four of the affected students from King’s College admitted to the hospital are in stable condition.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos, Mr Adeyemo disclosed that two students had been transferred to the ward while the other two remained under close observation in an isolation room.

He noted that the affected students have been given antitoxin to neutralise the Diphtheria toxin and emphasised that the situation is under control, urging the public to remain calm.

Preventing further spread

Diphtheria spreads through direct contact and respiratory droplets, making crowded environments like boarding schools particularly vulnerable.

Parents have expressed concerns over the outbreak, but the government reassured them that proactive measures were in place to safeguard students.

The school’s principal, Mogaji Zakaria and the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) Chairman, Peter Olaoluwa also emphasised the importance of cooperation in ensuring a safe learning environment.

Mr Zakaria commended the Lagos state government for their swift response to the outbreak.

In collaboration with the PTA, the school procured prophylactic medicine for students showing symptoms.

Additionally, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had supplied medication that would cater to 100 patients.

Diphtheria in Nigeria

Diphtheria is a bacterial infection that affects the respiratory system and spreads through coughing, sneezing, or direct contact with an infected person. If untreated, it can lead to severe complications or death.

The disease is preventable through vaccination, which health officials emphasised as the most effective control method.

Health authorities have urged parents and guardians to ensure their children receive the complete Diphtheria vaccine dosage as part of routine immunisation programmes.

The Lagos State Government’s decision to conduct mass vaccination comes amid rising cases of Diphtheria in Nigeria.

The NCDC has reported 1,280 deaths and over 41,978 suspected cases across 350 local government areas in 37 states.

Of these, 25,298 cases (60.3 per cent) were confirmed, 7,769 (18.5 per cent) were discarded, 3,561 (8.5 per cent) were pending classification, and 5,350 (12.7 per cent) were unclassified.

