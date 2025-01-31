The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, has said the US government’s decision to halt funding for HIV treatment in developing nations is a wake-up call for self-independence.

Mr Salako, during his visit to the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta in Lagos on Friday, said the government would identify avenues to raise domestic and alternative funds.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order for an immediate 90-day funding halt for all foreign aid, including support for the United States’ President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

The decision by President Trump raised concerns globally, especially in Nigeria where the PEPFAR programme currently covers close to 90 per cent of the treatment for Persons Living with HIV.

However, the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, on 29 January, announced an “emergency humanitarian waiver” allowing PEPFAR to continue providing life-saving HIV medications to low-income countries.

Mr Salako said: “My own personal opinion on the executive order, which has now been reviewed, is that the level of aid and grants that is available from the US government to support charitable activities in developing worlds like Nigeria is likely to go down.

“I believe that it’s a wake-up call for us to strategise and think the way we do things and ensure that we also are able to exert ourselves and create some level of independence within our system.”

He said to that extent, a series of meetings have been convened, and there is an ongoing discussion with

United Nations bodies, WHO, UNDP, and others that work within the health space.

He said the government is also looking at other avenues to raise domestic and alternative revenue.

“For example, our HIV programme, which is heavily supported by the US government. We’re looking at crowdfunding to support that, in addition to the government making more funding available,” he said.

The minister, however, expressed optimism that the US government would continue to play its role in the global community.

“I must say that the world is a global village and what happens in one country easily affects the other country.

America cannot operate in isolation, just like Nigeria cannot operate in isolation, or any other country of the world, for that matter,” he said.

“So, I believe that reason will prevail and the American government will continue to play the role it ought to play within the global community,” he said.

(NAN)

