Health experts have warned that poor dietary habits are a leading cause of chronic diseases in Nigeria.

From hypertension to diabetes and heart disease, unhealthy food choices are taking a toll on public health.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES Health Watch, Temiloluwa Omotosho, a nutritionist, emphasised the importance of a balanced diet and the urgent need for better nutrition education.

Ms Omotosho explained that the key to long-term health lies in proper nutrition, portion control, and making informed food choices.

“Many Nigerians consume diets that are high in fat, sugar, and salt, which significantly increases the risk of life-threatening illnesses. We are seeing increasing cases of hypertension, heart disease, and diabetes, and much of it can be linked to poor food choices,” she said.

She added that the food Nigerians consume plays a major role in long-term health while a person’s diet can either strengthen their body or make them vulnerable to diseases.

What makes up a healthy diet?

A balanced diet consists of macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins, and fats) and micronutrients (vitamins and minerals), all of which are essential for maintaining overall health and preventing deficiencies.

According to Ms Omotosho, for a balanced and healthy life, a person needs all the components of a healthy diet in the right proportions, noting that every meal should contain a mix of carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats, along with vitamins and minerals.

“Unfortunately, many Nigerians do not pay attention to the quality of their meals. It is not just about eating to feel full but eating to nourish the body,” she explained.

She added that processed and refined foods, which dominate many Nigerian diets today, often lack essential nutrients and contribute to long-term health problems.

“Highly processed foods, such as instant noodles, white bread, and refined sugar products, provide energy but little nutritional value. People need to prioritise whole, unprocessed foods because these are rich in the nutrients the body needs for optimal functioning,” she said.

How poor nutrition affects overall health

Ms Omotosho explained that proper nutrition is the foundation of good health, while poor dietary habits contribute to organ damage, weakened immunity, and chronic illnesses.

“Proper nutrition and diet are about fueling the body correctly. The entire process, from ingestion to digestion and nutrient absorption, determines how well the organs and tissues function. When the body doesn’t get enough nutrients, cells begin to degenerate, immunity weakens, and the risk of illness increases,” she stated.

She highlighted how an unhealthy diet contributes to major health conditions including hypertension which is linked to excessive salt intake, heart disease caused by high-fat diets and diabetes which is worsened by excessive sugar consumption.

“We see a growing number of people, even young adults, being diagnosed with these conditions. This is not just about genetics—lifestyle choices, especially diet, play a huge role. A person who consistently consumes high-fat and high-sugar meals is unknowingly increasing their risk of serious health complications in the future,” she warned.

Nutrition challenges in Nigeria

Despite the importance of a healthy diet, many Nigerians struggle with poor nutrition, particularly in rural and low-income communities.

“Many people in these communities do not have access to nutrient-rich foods. Their diets often consist of heavy starches, fried foods, and processed meals that lack essential vitamins and minerals. This contributes to malnutrition, obesity, and non-communicable diseases,” she explained.

Ms Omotosho also pointed out that nutrition education is lacking, which makes it difficult for people to make informed food choices.

“Most people do not know the impact of their diet on their health. They do not realise that a high-salt diet can lead to hypertension or that consuming too much-processed sugar increases the risk of diabetes,” she said.

She reiterated that there is a major knowledge gap, and addressing this should be a public health priority.

Simple dietary changes for better health

Ms Omotosho recommended sustainable dietary adjustments that Nigerians can adopt to improve their health.

She noted that ways to improve nutrition and diet include eating fresh, natural foods, reducing fast food consumption and prioritising nutrient-rich meals.

“Eating healthy does not have to be expensive or complicated. People should focus on fresh, whole foods. People should also learn to cook their meals in a way that retains nutrients rather than destroying them through excessive frying and overcooking,” she advised.

