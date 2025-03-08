The Association of Resident Doctors, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, on Friday commenced an indefinite strike to press for the fulfilment of several pending demands.

The doctors in a memo titled, “Notice of industrial action” addressed to the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Olawale Olakulehin, and dated 6 March, 2025, detailed their grievances and the rationale behind their decision.

According to the memo, ARD congress unanimously decided to proceed on an indefinite industrial action from 12 a.m. on 7 March, until its demands are met.

In the memo, signed by the ARD President, Stephen Adedokun, and the General Secretary, Adedapo Mustapha, the doctors expressed dissatisfaction over the failure of the State government to meet their demands despite several pleas.

Demands

The doctors highlighted some of the issues to include the non-payment of the minimum wage despite the implementation for other health workers in the state, a significant shortfall in the February salary in breach of agreement that was reached during the management meeting with the unions and deduction of insurance indemnity without the association’s approval.

It also noted the neglect of repair of dilapidated call rooms and gross manpower shortage across all departments as part of its grievances.

Other issues include non-implementation of accoutrement allowance, delay in payment of upgrade-arrears for members owed, delayed payment of examination and update course refunds and non-payment of Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF).

The doctors are, however, demanding the immediate refund of short fall of February salary, payment of new minimum wage with arrears, repair of dilapidated call rooms, adverts for employment of resident doctors across all departments and payment of accoutrement allowance.

They are also demanding the refund for update course and examination fees, payment of MRTF, and payment of upgrade arrears for members owed.

“Owing to the issues mentioned, the congress unanimously decided to proceed on total indefinite industrial,” the memo partly read.

The doctors have previously written to Seyi Makinde, the state governor and the health commissioner to address their demands, but nothing has been done.

