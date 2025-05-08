Olajumoke Akinwunmi, Co-Founder and CEO of Alitheia Capital, speaks with PREMIUM TIMES about her journey from architecture to impact investing, the power of authenticity in leadership, and her commitment to expanding opportunities for women in male-dominated industries.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Akinwunmi: I started my career as an architect and then as a project management professional.

I spent the majority of my early working life building the real estate portfolio within the pension fund of an Oil Major and then setting up and leading the real estate subsidiary for Nigeria’s largest indigenous oil services company.

Eighteen years ago, our company was established by two women who believe that profit without purpose is pointless.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Akinwunmi: I believe largely through their actions, influence and ability to create opportunities for others.

It is ultimately about doing all necessary so that others can sit at an expanded table. Authenticity sends a powerful message that success is not about fitting into a stereotype but about owning one’s unique strength.

Also, influence is a powerful tool, especially when deployed, to open doors for others – through sponsorship, mentorship, and simply advocating for other women.

The floor beneath the proverbial broken glass ceiling needs to be strong enough for them to climb! I appreciate the fresh perspectives to leadership that women bring – collaborative and people-centred, especially in a male-dominated sector like real estate and construction.

Finally, visibility matters. When young professionals see women thriving at the top, they see a reflection of their own potential.

Every woman leader becomes a proof point that success is possible, even in spaces where women have traditionally been underrepresented.

Inspiring and empowering is a responsibility that ensures that success becomes more accessible to more women.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Akinwunmi: There is a sufficient body of knowledge that confirms women bring unique strengths and perspectives that shape organisations in ways that drive sustainable growth, resilience, and inclusive progress.

The truth is women leaders are often better at balancing business performance with people development, fostering workplaces that are not just profitable but also sustainable. It is also a fact that women tend to lead with a more collaborative mindset, valuing input and driving consensus.

The fact that many women in leadership have had to navigate barriers and shattered stereotypes fosters a deep sense of resilience and adaptability, critical skills in today’s rapidly changing business landscape.

Lastly, women tend to champion initiatives that contribute to greater societal impact. This is important within the context of organisations and investors seeking social and environmental impact.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Akinwunmi: I do not have specific stories to tell (lol), however, thriving in real estate and construction, especially in an emerging economy, has required more than just technical expertise—it has demanded resilience, strategic thinking, and an unwavering belief in my value.

Early in my career, I often walked into rooms where I was either the only woman or not the expected decision-maker.

There was an unspoken assumption that I had to “prove” my expertise more than my male counterparts. This is not uncommon.

I let results speak louder than assumptions—delivering value, leading high-impact projects, and showing that competence has no gender.

I strategically build alliances and leverage knowledge and preparation. I participate in policy discussions, and high-level negotiations, ensuring that my voice is heard in decision-making spaces.

Women in male-dominated industries don’t just need a seat at the table; we must reshape the table itself, setting new standards of leadership, influence, and impact.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Akinwunmi: One of the most rewarding moments in my career came when I witnessed the tangible impact of my leadership—not just on a project but on people’s lives and the future of the industry. Just over a decade ago, I took a temporary career pivot and went into public service.

Over the six years, I led the design of policy and implementation of several affordable housing and other community pilot programmes, testing a broad range of supply and demand side parameters.

Delivering affordable housing and implementing policies to close the affordability gap is complex, and the projects were highly visible.

There was scepticism from the potential homeowners, some industry stakeholders, and even some within the organisation.

I let execution speak for itself.

-Assembled a high-performing team and empowered them to excel.

-Led negotiations, solved on-site challenges, and ensured financial discipline.

-Stayed visible, hands-on, and strategic, proving that leadership is about vision, problem-solving, and results—not gender.

When the projects were completed, the impact extended far beyond just a milestone in terms of numbers.

Several hundred families became homeowners, with more than half being first-time owners, and to my delight, a group of women-led householders were beneficiaries.

The core project teams, especially the younger women, saw what was possible for them in the industry and the projects became points of reference in the industry.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Akinwunmi: To young Nigerian women with ambitions of leadership; your dreams are valid, your voice matters and your leadership is needed.

However, success in any field—especially male-dominated ones—requires strategic action, resilience, and an unwavering belief in your capabilities.

So, master your craft. Leadership is about “value”. Become so knowledgeable, skilled, and prepared that your work speaks louder than any doubts people may have.

Secondly, build mentorship circles, strategic alliances, and professional networks that expose you to leadership pathways.

Do not shrink, own your space with confidence. Confidence is the outcome of preparation, some experience and the ability to communicate your worth, clearly.

Remember, challenges will come, but so will wins, so face setbacks, biases and even self-doubt without losing focus. And lastly, lift others as you rise.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Akinwunmi: In reality, there is no perfect balance. What we do is have intentional priorities. The grounding perspective that I have is that building a fulfilling life is the priority.

So, I often start by reminding myself about what really matters. My daily “to do” schedule is in three parts. Essential, Can Wait and Other(s) Can Do.

We do have a responsibility to build teams of competent, capable, and empowered professionals. Setting boundaries is important, and so is the power of saying “No”.

My ultimate goal is to lead with excellence in business while staying grounded in the relationships and values that matter most.

PT: This year’s International Women’s Day theme is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Akinwunmi: To me, “Accelerate Action” is a call to move beyond conversations and take deliberate, strategic, and urgent steps toward measurable progress.

As a leader in real estate and construction—a traditionally male-dominated sector—I have always believed that real change happens when we start to deal with “how” rather than “why”.

Progress doesn’t happen by solving problems. In my leadership, I prioritise actionable solutions over prolonged debates. It is also obvious that women in leadership cannot afford to wait for permission.

We must continue to take bold steps, make strategic decisions, and prove that leadership is about value, not gender.

Accelerating action isn’t just about personal success—it’s about creating systems and structures that allow others to rise faster.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Akinwunmi is also a member of WIMBIZ.

