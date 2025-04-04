In a finance industry still primarily dominated by men, Odiri Oginni has carved out space not just for herself but for other women looking to rise in leadership.

As the CEO of United Capital Asset Management Limited, she has overseen the firm’s remarkable growth.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs Oginni shares insights into her professional journey, challenges, and commitment to empowering women in leadership.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Oginni: My professional journey began at Deloitte in 2006 as a Qualified Audit Senior, where I was exposed to leadership opportunities early on, leading audit engagements for key clients. This experience provided a strong foundation in financial reporting, risk management, and strategic decision-making.

I later transitioned into the financial services industry, joining UBA Global Markets, a boutique investment bank and a subsidiary of UBA, as CFO.

Following a spin-off in 2013, UBA Global Markets became part of United Capital Group, where I took on various senior finance roles.

In 2017, I was appointed Group CFO, a role that significantly expanded my leadership scope.

As CFO, I moved beyond the traditional finance function of reporting financial results and managing costs to identifying growth opportunities, driving profitability improvements, and leveraging financial data to influence operational strategy and decision-making.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

My ability to align finance with business strategy positioned me for broader leadership.

In 2019, I was appointed CEO of United Capital Asset Management Limited, where I led the firm to become one of the largest asset managers in Nigeria, managing over N1 trillion in assets across multi-asset strategies.

Looking back, my journey has been shaped by strategic thinking, resilience, and a commitment to driving impact beyond the numbers.

Each role prepared me for the next, reinforcing the importance of continuous learning, leadership, and seizing opportunities when they arise.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Ms Oginni: Women leaders inspire and empower others, especially other women, when they lead by example.

By stepping into leadership roles confidently and competently, they break barriers and demonstrate that success is possible.

Seeing a woman excel in a male-dominated space challenges limiting beliefs and encourages others to aim higher.

Also, because women leaders understand the challenges of navigating industries with gender biases, they are often intentional about mentoring, sponsoring, and advocating for other women.

They open doors, provide guidance, and create opportunities that help more women step into leadership.

Additionally, women often bring empathy and collaboration into their leadership, fostering environments where diverse voices are valued.

This inclusivity strengthens organisations, making them more innovative and allowing more women to thrive.

Ultimately, women leaders inspire not just through their achievements but through their commitment to uplifting others. When one woman rises, she paves the way for many more to follow—creating a ripple effect that transforms industries and societies for the better.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Oginni: I believe women bring intentionality, authenticity, and empathy to leadership in a way that sets them apart. They lead with purpose, fostering inclusive environments where diverse perspectives are valued.

Their ability to connect on a deeper level makes them effective at building strong teams and driving collaboration.

While qualities like empathy and authenticity may sometimes be perceived as softer skills, they are, in fact, powerful leadership traits—especially when combined with confidence and competence.

Women who embrace these strengths can lead with both influence and impact, reshaping leadership in ways that drive long-term success.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Oginni: As a woman in the finance industry who occupied leadership positions from a young age, my biggest challenge has been believing in myself and owning my voice in rooms where I was often the youngest leader.

Early in my career, I sometimes second-guessed myself, even when I was fully competent. The finance industry, like many others, has traditionally been male-dominated, and breaking through required both resilience and intentional effort.

I overcame this challenge by focusing on three things: building expertise, developing a strong support network, and embracing visibility.

First, I invested in continuous learning to ensure I was always prepared and confident in my knowledge.

Second, I surrounded myself with mentors and sponsors—both men and women—who provided guidance and opportunities.

Finally, I learned to speak up, take space, and own my achievements, understanding that competence alone isn’t enough; visibility matters.

With time, I realised that my unique perspective and leadership style were assets, not limitations.

Today, I strive to support and mentor other women navigating similar challenges, ensuring they step into leadership with confidence and boldness.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Oginni: Taking on the role of CEO of United Capital Asset Management Limited was one of the most significant and rewarding moments in my career. At the time, I didn’t think I was ready for the role or even qualified for it—despite having all the formal qualifications and extensive industry experience.

Like many women, I battled imposter syndrome, questioning whether I truly belonged in such a high-stakes leadership position.

However, stepping into the role and successfully leading the firm to become one of the largest asset managers in Nigeria reaffirmed my belief in the power of preparation, resilience, and intentional leadership.

I saw firsthand how strategic decision-making, building strong teams, and leading with confidence could drive real impact. More importantly, it solidified my passion for leadership—not just in delivering business results but in mentoring and empowering the next generation of female leaders in finance.

That experience taught me a valuable lesson: We are often more ready than we think. Growth happens when we embrace opportunities, even when they feel daunting.

Today, I encourage women to bet on themselves, take bold steps, and confidently own their leadership journey.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Oginni: I advise young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders to focus on three key strategies: build competence, build relationships, and be visible.

Build Competence – Excellence opens doors. Invest in your skills, continuously learn, and position yourself as an expert in your field. Competence gives you confidence and ensures that when opportunities arise, you are ready to seize them.

Build Relationships – Success is rarely achieved in isolation. Surround yourself with mentors, sponsors, and peers who challenge and support you. The right network will provide guidance, open doors, and help you navigate challenges.

Be Visible – Hard work alone isn’t enough; people need to know what you bring to the table. Speak up, take on leadership roles, share your insights, and showcase your achievements. Visibility ensures that opportunities find you.

Leadership is a journey, and while challenges may come, resilience and intentionality will set you apart. Stay focused, keep pushing boundaries, and own your space with confidence.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Oginni: Balancing the demands of being a CEO with a personal life is an ongoing journey rather than a perfect formula. Instead of striving for a strict work-life balance, I focus on work-life integration, recognising that different aspects of my life will take priority at different times. The goal is to ensure I thrive in all the roles that matter to me.

I have also learnt to delegate. Trusting and empowering my team allows me to step back when needed, ensuring that work doesn’t consume me entirely. At the same time, I’ve learned to set boundaries—being fully present with my family, prioritising my health, and making time for rest and reflection.

I also rely on a strong support system I’ve built over the years. Having people I can draw on—whether for professional collaboration or personal encouragement—helps me navigate the demands of leadership while staying grounded in what truly matters.

PT: This year’s International Women’s Day theme is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you, and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Oginni: “Accelerate Action,” to me, means creating a sense of urgency in closing the gender gap—whether in financial literacy, investment participation, or leadership representation.

It’s about moving beyond conversations to implementing tangible solutions that empower women economically and position them for long-term success.

As a leader, I embrace this theme by driving initiatives that break down barriers for women in finance and investment. Whether through research, advocacy, or mentorship, I am committed to actionable change—ensuring that women are not just included but fully equipped to thrive in financial decision-making and leadership.

To truly accelerate action, we must challenge outdated norms, implement policies that foster inclusivity, and create platforms where women can grow and lead with confidence.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Oginni is also a member of WIMBIZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

