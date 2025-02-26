Blessing Fajugbagbe is a dynamic professional with expertise in technology, marketing, and design. With skills spanning web development, SEO, digital marketing, 3D architectural visualisation, and content creation, she has built a thriving career by continuously learning and adapting.

In this episode of Women in STEAM, the 32-year-old graduate of Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State, discusses shattering glass ceilings, innovation, inclusion, and thriving in STEAM.

PT: Who is Blessing Fajugbagbe?

Ms Fajugbagbe: Blessing Fajugbagbe is a dynamic professional with a passion for problem-solving and innovation. I specialise in creating tailored solutions for businesses through technology, marketing, and design. My background spans a diverse range of industries, where I have honed the ability to understand client needs and deliver results that drive growth and visibility. Whether it’s improving online presence, developing engaging content, or designing systems that streamline processes, I am committed to excellence and helping businesses thrive.

PT: What’s your skill set like?

Ms Fajugbagbe: I bring a multifaceted skill set to the table. I excel in website development, SEO optimisation, digital marketing, and data analysis—skills crucial for building impactful online brands. I am also experienced in 3D architectural design for interior and exterior spaces, social media management, and content creation, including video production and graphics.

Additionally, I have a strong foundation in strategic problem-solving, leveraging technologies like AI, cloud computing, and IoT to address business challenges. My versatility allows me to contribute effectively across different sectors, always aiming to exceed expectations.

PT: What motivated you to embark on this path, and how did your journey begin?

Ms Fajugbagbe: My inspiration comes from an insatiable curiosity and a deep desire to explore different tech skills and industries. From an early age, I wanted to work in an industry involved in solving problems through creativity and technology. Growing up, I was captivated by unique professions and creative designs that stood out from the norm, which naturally pulled me towards fields like design, digital marketing, and technology.

While pursuing a degree in biochemistry, I also competed as a chess player, representing and winning competitions for my university. Chess broadened my perspective and point of view, teaching me strategic thinking and discipline. It was during this time that I discovered my love for graphics design, which became my gateway to a world of creativity and innovation.

I started by taking on small projects, designing flyers, logos, 2D video ads, magazines, and managing social media for start-up brands. Platforms like Fiverr and Upwork became invaluable as they enabled me to dive fully into freelancing. By the time I completed NYSC, I had built a system that kept me consistently hired as a freelancer. I have also mastered a range of tools, including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, CorelDRAW, After Effects, Premiere Pro, Figma, Character Animator, and Dimension.

Two years after graduation, my curiosity led me to explore the 3D space, where I collaborated with architects to learn interior and exterior design. This opened new doors for me in architectural visualisation using tools like Revit and 3ds Max. I created detailed floor plans, 3D interiors, exteriors, and product animations.

The following year, I ventured into front-end and back-end development, gaining proficiency in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, Node.js, Express, EJS, SQL, and WordPress. This allowed me to design functional websites and optimise SEO for clients, further expanding my impact.

Every project has been a learning experience, teaching me the importance of strategy, execution, and the art of connecting with audiences. Over time, I have grown through continuous learning, hands-on practice, and working with clients across diverse industries and continents.

This journey has been one of relentless growth and adaptation. What fuels me is the knowledge that my work not only helps businesses thrive but also creates a meaningful impact in the lives of people around the world.

PT: How do you navigate imposter syndrome or self-doubt?

Ms Fajugbagbe: Imposter syndrome is normal, especially in the African tech space, where everyone is trying to figure out their skills and clients as they learn. I have had moments where I felt like I wasn’t good enough or that I didn’t deserve certain opportunities. Even when my friends ask me how I manage to make 90 per cent of my international clients, I tend to reply with a response that undermines the efforts I have put in over the years.

Whenever self-doubt creeps in, I look back at my work and projects I have completed, positive feedback from clients, and the tangible results I have delivered. Seeing real proof of my skills reminds me that I’ve earned my place.

Tech is always changing, so instead of getting overwhelmed, which is normal, focus on the simple parts. Don’t see your limited knowledge as a weakness; see it as an opportunity to grow. I take courses, especially on YouTube, and stay updated to boost my confidence.

Having a strong network helps a lot. Whether it’s friends in tech, mentors, or online communities, talking to others reminds me that I’m not alone and that self-doubt isn’t a sign of incompetence, it’s just a sign that I’m pushing myself. I invest more in friends in tech, especially the introverted ones, they are the gurus working behind the scenes and when you have difficulty they always come up with a solution.

PT: Can you describe a specific moment or project where you felt most empowered in your role?

Ms Fajugbagbe: One of the most empowering moments in my career was when I decided to switch from graphic design to web development. At the time, I was deep into design, but I kept feeling this pull towards tech on a broader scale. So, I leapt by starting small with Sololearn and then diving into Angela Yu’s web development tutorials while complementing my learning with YouTube. I was so committed that I maintained a 425-day streak on Sololearn. Yes, I practically had a love-hate relationship with the app at that point. But looking back, that streak built my discipline and refined my skills.

Then came the big moment, my first web project from a client in Atlanta, Georgia. I had been working with them as a graphic designer, social media manager, and virtual assistant, so when they needed a website, I saw it as my opportunity to prove myself. But, being new to the game, I teamed up with a senior web developer for extra support. Unfortunately, he ended up disappointing me, and worse, disappeared with my payment. The experience taught me that the “senior” in a title doesn’t mean “trustworthy.”

At that moment, I had two choices: dwell on the setback or pick up the project and figure it out myself. I chose the latter. I revisited everything I had learned, applied my branding expertise from design, and even added cool animations using my video editing and animation skills. The website turned out amazing. My client was so impressed that they started referring me to others.

That experience completely shifted my mindset. I wasn’t just a graphic designer anymore; I had evolved into a web developer who truly understood the tech ecosystem. And the best part? That failure, I thought, would break me actually built my confidence. Sometimes, getting thrown into the deep end is the best way to realise you can swim.

PT: What advice would you give to young women who are interested in pursuing a career in STEAM?

Ms Fajugbagbe: To young women interested in pursuing a career in STEAM, my first advice is simple; just start! You don’t need to have NASA-level knowledge before giving tech a try. Trust me, most people in tech are just googling and lately ‘chatgpting’ things fast and hoping for the best.

Secondly, discipline beats motivation. Motivation is like WiFi—sometimes strong, sometimes non-existent. But showing up every day, even if it’s a 20-minute tutorial on YouTube and then small on TikTok, makes a difference. I kept a 425-day Sololearn streak. Yes, I was dating the app at that point, and it helped me stay consistent even when I wanted to quit.

Thirdly, don’t fear failure or client rejection, collect it like infinity stones. My first big web project was when I partnered with a senior web developer for backup, and he ran off with my payment. If disappearing was a skill, he would be a legend. But instead of crying over lost money, (I did go to church to cry actually), I picked up the project, figured it out myself by picking each step from the lowest to the highest while watching YouTube, and nailed it. That failure made me a better developer and paid off in referrals!

Also, find your tech tribe, I am screaming this. Being in the STEAM industry can sometimes feel like being the only one in a WhatsApp group where no one chats. But don’t worry, there’s always a secret network of introverted geniuses who will help when you need them —- befriend them.

Finally, walk into rooms like you belong there because you do! Some people might look at you funny, but that’s their problem. The tech world needs your ideas, your skills, and your creativity. And if anyone doubts you, just remind them that WiFi, GPS, and even modern programming were influenced by women .. We have been running things behind the scenes for ages.

PT: Balancing personal and professional life is a common concern for women in tech. What strategies do you use to manage stress and burnout?

Ms Fajugbagbe: To be honest, for me, the line between personal and professional life is pretty blurry, in the best way possible. Most of my friends are in tech, and some of my top clients call me almost daily. We don’t just talk business; we gist about life, struggles, and even how to scale up. That’s why I cherish female bosses, they don’t just focus on work, they share real experiences, and their advice on business growth is priceless.

When burnout hits, because, let’s be real, ‘tech will humble’ you sometimes, I have my go-to survival plan, which includes shutting down my laptop, stepping out to get a good meal because food is a love language, watching a good movie, talk to people of like minds to get back on track.

And since most of the people in my circle are in tech, work and personal life naturally blend. But we make sure to step away from the screens too. Whether it’s hitting the beach, taking a short vacation, hanging out for good food, or playing chess, we prioritise unwinding just as much as working.

For me, it’s not about strict work-life separation—it’s about creating a balance that works. When your circle supports your goals and understands your struggles, work doesn’t feel like a burden. It feels like a shared journey.”

PT: Have you experienced gender bias or discrimination in the tech industry? If so, how did you handle it?

Ms Fajugbagbe: In the tech space, gender isn’t the first thing people care about—results are. Whether you’re human or alien, if you can get the job done, that’s what matters. But, from my experience, the fun little quirks are the things that happen on the way.

For instance, I have had several meetings where brands add me to text-based discussions, and they refer to me as ‘sir.’ I enjoy letting them think I am a guy until after we have worked together for a while, and they eventually realise through a call or when I make a presentation, that I’m a woman. It’s like a little reveal party for them! And once they find out, I notice they tend to soften up a bit and even shower me with praise. I have had some of the guys joke around, saying things like, “Nigerian women are taking spaces that even men wouldn’t think of.” It’s kind of cool to see them proud of you, in an unexpected way.

The only area where gender bias might be more noticeable for me is in architecture. That’s where I sometimes face subtle biases or stereotypes, but even there, I have learned to navigate it with confidence and let my work speak louder than any preconceived notions.

PT: What are your thoughts on the importance of diversity and inclusion in the tech industry?

Ms Fajugbagbe: Diversity and inclusion in the tech industry aren’t just buzzwords—they’re essential ingredients for building a better future. Here’s why.

First, the tech we create is meant to serve a global audience, and the world is anything but homogenous. If we want to design solutions that truly resonate with people from all walks of life, we need teams that reflect that diversity. A group of people with identical backgrounds and perspectives might get the job done, but they’re unlikely to challenge assumptions or think outside the box. To solve problems in innovative ways, we need a mix of voices, experiences, and ideas that push boundaries and spark creativity.

But diversity alone isn’t enough. Without inclusion, it’s like having a puzzle with all the right pieces but no way to connect them. Inclusion is what brings those diverse perspectives to life. It’s about creating an environment where everyone feels safe to speak up, where their contributions are valued, and where they’re empowered to make a difference. That’s when the real magic happens—when people feel seen, heard, and respected, they bring their best selves to the table.

PT: What are your aspirations and ambitions for the future of women in technology?

Ms Fajugbagbe: First, I hope for a world where women in tech don’t have to be the “only one in the room.” Imagine walking into a meeting or a conference, and instead of counting how many women are there, you’re just surrounded by brilliant minds—regardless of gender. A world where young girls grow up seeing women in tech roles as the norm, not the exception. Where they don’t have to wonder if they belong because they already know they do.

My dream is for women to not just be in tech but to thrive in it. I want to see more women leading teams, founding startups, and shaping the future of AI, robotics, and whatever groundbreaking tech comes next. I want women to feel empowered to take risks, fail boldly, and innovate fearlessly—because that’s where the magic happens.

And let’s not forget about the culture. I hope for a tech industry that’s not just diverse but genuinely inclusive. A place where women don’t have to code-switch or downplay their brilliance to fit in. Where mentorship and allyship are the norm, and where women lift each other instead of competing for the one “token” seat at the table.

On a lighter note, I’m also holding out for the day when we can all collectively retire the phrase “women in tech” because it’s just… tech. No qualifiers are needed. And maybe, just maybe, we’ll have a few more women-led tech companies with names like “She-E-Os” or “Ctrl+Her” (okay, I’m workshopping the names, but you get the idea).

Ultimately, I hope that the future of women in tech is bright, bold, and unapologetically inclusive. A future where women don’t just break glass ceilings but shatter them into glitter—because why not make it sparkle while we’re at it?

So yeah, that’s my vision. A tech world where women aren’t just present but are leading, innovating, and thriving. And honestly, I can’t wait to be part of making that happen.

