Norway and Ukraine have signed an agreement to launch joint production of Ukrainian drones in Norway, the Norwegian government said.

The agreement was signed in Kyiv by Norway’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Lars Hansen, and Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister, Sergiy Boyev, according to a statement from Norway’s Ministry of Defence.

The Ukrainian manufacturer has told the Norwegian Ministry of Defence, Tore Sandvik, that it expects the first Norwegian-produced systems to be delivered to Ukraine before this summer, the statement said.

Sandvik said the cooperation marks “an important and concrete step” toward deeper Norwegian-Ukrainian defence cooperation.

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The agreement would also facilitate bilateral industrial cooperation, including efforts to strengthen supply chains and establish joint research and development cooperation.

(Xinhua/NAN)