Dubai’s major international airport was damaged following attacks from Iranian missiles targeting US interests, authorities in Dubai confirmed on Sunday.

According to the Dubai Media Office, emergency response teams were immediately deployed, and the situation was brought under control.

“Dubai Airports confirms that a concourse at Dubai International (DXB) sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained,” the statement said, adding that emergency teams were managing the situation in coordination with relevant authorities.

Four airport workers sustained injuries and received prompt medical attention, officials said.

Due to contingency measures already in place, most terminals had been cleared of passengers before the incident.

The development followed overnight Iranian retaliatory attacks targeted at US bases and interests in the region, according to Reuters. Aviation sources told the news agency that one of the airport’s terminals was affected during the strikes.

Dubai’s media office also confirmed that a drone was intercepted, with debris causing a minor fire on the outer façade of the iconic Burj Al Arab. The sail-shaped luxury hotel, opened in 1999 on an artificial island off Jumeirah Beach, is one of the emirate’s most recognisable landmarks.

Dubai is the Middle East’s largest tourism and trade hub, and Dubai International Airport (DXB) ranks among the world’s busiest international airports, serving as a key transit point between Europe, Asia and Africa.

Flight-tracking data showed that airspace over large parts of the region was largely empty at different points overnight as airlines suspended services to and from several Middle East destinations.

Travel disruption

The strikes significantly disrupted aviation across the region, forcing airlines to cancel or suspend services to and from Gulf hubs, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that several international carriers cancelled or suspended flights to parts of the Middle East as tensions escalated in the ongoing U.S./Israel–Iran conflict.

Dubai’s status as a global aviation hub means even limited disruptions can have far-reaching effects on international travel, with travellers advised to check with their airlines for updated flight information.

Officials said further updates would be provided as more details become available.