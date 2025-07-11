The US Government is enticing non-immigrants with no legal status in the country to self-deport themselves so as to enjoy free flight home and receive 1,000 dollars stipend.

Harry Fones, principal deputy assistant secretary for Public Affairs at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, disclosed this during a press briefing on Thursday.

Mr Fones discussed the updates to the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One home mobile application that offers illegal immigrants the opportunity to voluntarily depart the United States.

“What this does is that if you are here in the United States illegally, you can download the CBP home app, you can register on it,” he said.

“And the United States Government will provide you with a free flight home.

“You will also receive a 1,000 dollars stipend that is paid once it’s confirmed that you have departed the United States.”

According to him, people can use it to also register children and the whole family can utilise it with family member getting the benefits.

“So if it’s a family of, let’s say, four, that family would receive a stipend of $4,000,” he said.

“There’s the financial benefit, but there is the benefit that this could help preserve a way for you to come back into the United States in the future.

“Whereas if you are deported, you will not be able to return to this country,” he added.

The US official continued: “We are enforcing the laws of this country. Deportation is a priority of this administration.”

Speaking further on the app, theofficial said that it has other benefits too as a major update has been made to make it better streamlined and more user-friendly.

Mr Fones alleged that the app was originally used under the Joe Biden administration to circumnavigate the immigration system and allow immigrants into the US illegally.

“What we have done under the Trump Administration is turn this into an app to help people who are here illegally to return home.

He said many people had latched on to the benefits since May, when the administration started the travel assistance and voluntary self-deportation process and programme.

“But one of the other things that was announced with it is that we are now forgiving failure to depart fines.

“So these are fines for people who have a voluntary departure order that they haven’t honoured.”

Mr Fones said total fines for failure by illegal immigrants to voluntary exit the U.S. could be up to $10, 000 with those who fail to comply with a final removal order could be up to $998 a day.

He said CBP was working with Department of Justice to make it easier and more efficient for the agency to actually administer those fines adding, we’re streamlining the process through a federal rule.

According to him, the CBP home app is a great alternative to deportation by the United States Government.

“So if you use this app, it does deprioritise you from ICE’s (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) deportation list.

“And it can also help possibly preserve your ability to come back into the United States legally later.

“If you don’t use this app and you don’t depart the US, we are enforcing this nation’s laws when it comes to immigration now, and it could result in a deportation.”

Mr Fones said the agency was improving on the app to make it a easier for people to use, adding that it has continued to expand the benefits for people using it.

