The Ghanaian government has arrested 32 Nigerians residing in the country for alleged cyber fraud.

The country’s Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Sam George, disclosed in a post on X that the Nigerians arrested were operating as a romance scam syndicate.

Operatives of the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA) targeted the syndicate in an early Saturday morning operation in Kosoa Tuba town in the northern region of the country.

“This dawn, another massive blow has been struck against cybercrime in Ghana. A joint operation between the Authority and National Security resulted in the arrest of 32 Nigerians operating a romance scam syndicate in Kasoa Tuba,” Mr Sam wrote.

He said the intelligence-led operation is aimed at making Ghana an unattractive destination for cybercriminal activity.

“We will continue to support the Authority in its efforts to do more as we make Ghana an unattractive destination for cybercrimes,” he added.

Items related to the alleged scam operations will be analysed while investigations are underway.

This is the latest arrest of Nigerian nationals made by security operatives in Ghana as part of the fight against cybercrime.

Last month, operatives of Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) arrested 7 Nigerians in Accra, the country’s capital, for cyber fraud.

Three months earlier, operatives apprehended about 50 Nigerian nationals after receiving credible intelligence pointing to suspected cases of human trafficking and cybercrime.

The arrested criminals are usually prosecuted under Ghanaian law.

For instance, in October, a Nigerian identified as Jacob Sunday was prosecuted by the Ghana Immigration Service and sentenced to 24 months imprisonment by the Madina District Court on charges including unlawful entry and engaging in cybercrime activities.

In September, three Nigerians arrested for theft received a combined sentence of 96 years’ imprisonment.

Nigeria and Ghana have friendly relations and are both members of the ECOWAS. Both countries take a strong stance against cybercrime and arrest thousands of people annually for their alleged involvement in cybercrime.