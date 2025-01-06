Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that he will step down as leader of the Liberal Party, Canada’s governing party.

During a news conference in Ottawa, Canada’s capital, Mr Trudeau announced his resignation before the general election, stating that “the country deserves a real choice.”

He resigned after about eight years as prime minister and a decade as the leader of the Liberal Party. He began serving as prime minister in 2015, and as leader of the party in 2013.

He stated that although he intends to resign and step away from the helm of the ruling party, he plans to stay on as prime minister until a new leader is selected.

“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide, competitive process.

“Last night, I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process. This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I have to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election,” he said.

His resignation follows significant pressure from within his party, including calls from Liberal caucus members, declining approval ratings, and challenges in retaining support ahead of the next federal election.

Trudeau’s time as Prime Minister

While he will remain in office during the transition, his announcement signals the end of his leadership tenure.

During the conference, he also announced that the Canadian Parliament will be suspended until March 24, when a confidence vote will occur.

“Parliament has been entirely seized by obstruction and filibustering and a total lack of productivity over the past few months. We are the longest-serving minority government in history, and it is time for a reset,” Mr Trudeau stated.

Since he assumed office in 2015, the prime minister has been re-elected twice.

His time in office has been marred by several political scandals, such as the resignation of his then Justice Minister, Jody Wilson-Raybould. Similarly, in 2019, his re-election campaign faced backlash after images surfaced of him as a young man wearing brownface on multiple occasions.

Despite these controversies, Mr Trudeau retained power for nine years.

Calls for Mr Trudeau to step down intensified in December 2024 after he attempted to demote Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, one of his closest cabinet allies, following her opposition to his plans for increased spending.

Ms Freeland, instead, resigned and issued a statement accusing Mr Trudeau of prioritising “political gimmicks” over the country’s best interests.

Proposed motion to topple Trudeau

The prime minister also lost public acceptance due to the growing cost of living.

Amidst the growing call for his resignation in December, Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the New Democratic Party, issued an open letter announcing his intention to introduce a motion to topple Mr Trudeau’s government.

“Justin Trudeau has failed in the most important task beholden to a prime minister: working for the people and not for the powerful.

“The liberals of Justin Trudeau have made many beautiful promises. Yet they have let down the people, again and again,” Mr Singh said, according to CNBC.

