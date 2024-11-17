President Bola Tinubu has conferred the national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON) on India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in Abuja.

The president announced this during the ongoing Nigeria-India bilateral relationship discussion at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The GCON is the second-highest national honour in Nigeria, second only to the GCFR which is mostly reserved for Nigeria’s presidents.

Mr Modi arrived in Abuja Saturday evening for the bilateral agreement that Mr Tinubu said will enhance “mutual respects and a shared mission.”

The Indian prime minister’s visit to Nigeria is the first in almost two decades.

On Sunday morning, the president formally welcomed Mr Modi to Aso Rock. The Indian National Anthem was played to honour him, followed by an honour parade by the Brigade of Guards.

Subsequently, the Nigerian National Anthem was sung and the visiting prime minister inspected the parade afterwards.

