President Bola Tinubu has conferred the national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON) on India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in Abuja.
The president announced this during the ongoing Nigeria-India bilateral relationship discussion at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The GCON is the second-highest national honour in Nigeria, second only to the GCFR which is mostly reserved for Nigeria’s presidents.
Mr Modi arrived in Abuja Saturday evening for the bilateral agreement that Mr Tinubu said will enhance “mutual respects and a shared mission.”
|
On Sunday morning, the president formally welcomed Mr Modi to Aso Rock. The Indian National Anthem was played to honour him, followed by an honour parade by the Brigade of Guards.
Subsequently, the Nigerian National Anthem was sung and the visiting prime minister inspected the parade afterwards.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999