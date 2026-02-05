The January transfer window once again underlined a familiar truth: Nigerian footballers remain valuable currency in the global market. From blockbuster moves involving established Super Eagles stars to bold, career-shaping steps by emerging talents, the winter window delivered opportunity, ambition and reinvention in equal measure.

Headlining the mid-season reshuffle were Ademola Lookman and Terem Moffi, but they were far from alone.

Across La Liga, the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A and beyond, Nigerian players changed colours as clubs recalibrated their squads for the decisive stretch of the season. Some moves were about immediate impact, others about long-term development, but all reflected the enduring demand for Nigerian talent.

Here’s a detailed look at the 12 most significant Nigerian transfers completed during the January window, and what they mean.

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta → Atlético Madrid)

Ademola Lookman sealed the biggest Nigerian transfer of the window, completing a high-profile move from Atalanta to Atlético Madrid in a deal reportedly worth around €35 million.

The Super Eagles winger arrives at the Wanda Metropolitano off the back of an outstanding spell in Serie A, where he evolved into one of Atalanta’s most decisive attacking outlets. His blend of pace, intelligence and end product caught the attention of Diego Simeone, with Atlético viewing Lookman as a ready-made weapon capable of thriving in La Liga’s tactical intensity. For Lookman, the move represents both a step up and a test of legacy at one of Europe’s most demanding clubs.

Terem Moffi (OGC Nice → FC Porto, loan)

Terem Moffi opted for a fresh start, joining Portuguese giants FC Porto on loan from OGC Nice. The move follows a turbulent period in France, marked by strained relations with sections of the Nice fanbase and reduced opportunities.

On paper, the switch is a calculated reset. Porto offers regular minutes, a winning culture, and a platform to compete for silverware. Crucially, the deal includes an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season, giving Moffi the chance to revive his form and reassert his standing as one of Nigeria’s most reliable forwards.

Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad → Valencia)

Sadiq Umar remained in Spain but changed his environment, leaving Real Sociedad for Valencia in a permanent transfer worth €5 million. After an injury-disrupted spell in San Sebastián, the striker is banking on familiarity and trust at Mestalla, where he previously enjoyed a productive loan stint.

Valencia, locked in a battle to stabilise their season, see Sadiq as a timely reinforcement capable of stretching defences and delivering goals when it matters most.

Victor Moses (Free Agent → FC Kaysar)

At 35, Victor Moses embarked on one of the window’s most unexpected journeys, signing a one-year deal with FC Kaysar in Kazakhstan after seven months without a club.

The former Chelsea and Super Eagles wing-back brings experience, pedigree and leadership to a side hoping to transform from perennial strugglers into genuine title contenders. For Moses, it is a late-career chapter defined by influence rather than spotlight.

William Troost-Ekong (Al-Khoolid → Al-Ahli, undisclosed fee)

William Troost-Ekong made a surprise move earlier in the window, switching clubs within the Middle East. The former Super Eagles captain wasted no time making an impact, helping his new side secure the UAE-Qatar Super Cup with victory over Al Jazira.

As he navigates the closing stages of his career, Troost-Ekong continues to pair professionalism with silverware, reinforcing his reputation as a leader wherever he goes.

Joe Aribo (Southampton → Leicester City, loan)

Joe Aribo’s January move was driven by the need for rhythm. Struggling for consistent minutes at Southampton, the 27-year-old midfielder joined Leicester City on loan in the EFL Championship.

The switch offers Aribo a chance to rediscover form, confidence and match sharpness in a demanding promotion race; an environment well-suited to his energy and versatility.

Tochukwu Nnadi (Zulte Waregem → Olympique Marseille)

One of the window’s most exciting upward moves belonged to Tochukwu Nnadi. The young midfielder secured a €6 million transfer from Zulte Waregem to Olympique Marseille, stepping into Ligue 1 with one of France’s most ambitious clubs.

Marseille are investing in Nnadi’s long-term potential, viewing him as a player capable of developing into a core figure in their midfield engine room.

Rafiu Durosinmi (Viktoria Plzeň → Pisa)

Rafiu Durosinmi completed a €9 million move from Viktoria Plzeň to Italian side Pisa and wasted no time settling in. Since arriving, he has registered one goal and one assist in just three Serie A appearances, underlining his growing influence.

The move offers Durosinmi a bigger platform and a chance to test himself in one of Europe’s most tactical leagues.

Sani Suleiman (AS Trenčín → RB Leipzig)

Highly rated teenager Sani Suleiman made a major leap, joining Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig from AS Trenčín in a deal valued at around €5 million.

At just 19, the defender is viewed as a long-term project by a club renowned for developing elite young talent. Leipzig’s structure provides Suleiman with an ideal environment to refine his game and build toward top-level consistency.

Uchenna Ogundu (Alanyaspor → Augsburg)

Uchenna Ogundu secured a Bundesliga move of his own, joining Augsburg from Alanyaspor for a fee in the region of €4.5 million and signing a contract that runs until 2031.

The transfer hands the Nigerian forward a fresh stage in one of Europe’s top leagues, where sustained performance could accelerate his rise at the international level.

Chibuike Nwaiwu (Trabzonspor)

Chibuike Nwaiwu rounded off a busy winter for Nigerian defenders by joining Turkish giants Trabzonspor. His move adds to the growing Nigerian presence in the Turkish Super Lig, a competition that continues to value physicality, discipline and tactical awareness.

Leonard Ngenge (Remo Stars → Leeds United)

One of the window’s most symbolic transfers saw 18-year-old Leonard Ngenge make a meteoric leap from NPFL side Remo Stars to the English club Leeds United’s Youth team.

Although he joins the academy setup, the pathway to the first team is clear with strong performances, a reminder that Nigerian domestic football can still export raw talent directly into elite systems.

Other notable moves

Beyond the headline deals, several Nigerian players quietly made important strides. Emmanuel Dennis finally secured a new home, joining FC Brøndby in the Danish Superliga after a prolonged search.

Ehije Ukaki moved on loan to Atromitos in Greece from Sheffield United to gain vital first-team experience, while Ejike Opara completed a permanent switch from Serbia’s Novi Pazar to Portugal’s Vitória Guimarães.

A window that spoke volumes

Taken together, January’s movements tell a broader story. Nigerian footballers continue to command attention across Europe’s major leagues, whether as immediate solutions or long-term investments.

From Champions League ambitions to survival battles and youth development projects, the green-and-white footprint was everywhere.

For Nigerian football, it was not just a busy window; it was another affirmation of relevance, resilience and global demand.