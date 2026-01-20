I share a common ancestry from Udezuga of Ire Village, Obosi, with Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Adazie Obosi—the most senior Ndichie of Obosi and a man I have long admired.

When he was capped Adazie Obosi in 1982 (I believe), I was an 11-year-old boy. That day, I served as the bell boy to the late Odu Obosi, Chief Amobi. In Obosi tradition, Ndichie are escorted by a bell boy, ringing the bell as they proceed to ceremonial occasions.

We had just arrived in Obosi from Enugu, and as a young boy, I enjoyed the warmth and company of Odu Obosi, who was also our neighbour. On the day of Adazie’s capping, I rang the bell and watched—wide-eyed—as Obosi culture unfolded in full splendour.

What struck me most was Chief Emeka Anyaoku himself: urbane, well-spoken, impeccably dressed in his traditional attire, and carrying himself with effortless dignity. A role model was formed that day. I was inspired.

Twenty-seven years later, in 2009, I joined the Obosi Traditional Council as Ike Obosi—a dream fulfilled. I took my seat in the same council chamber as Adazie Obosi, completing a quiet circle that had begun decades earlier with a bell in my hands.

As Corps Marshal, when I initiated the FRSC Annual Lecture Series, I could think of no better person to deliver the inaugural lecture than Chief Emeka Anyaoku. His presence and delivery elevated the series instantly, conferring international stature and credibility.

It was largely because of the tone he set that global figures such as President John Mahama of Ghana, Neil Schuster of the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, and other distinguished international leaders readily accepted our invitations in subsequent years.

Last year, I joined family, friends, and leaders to celebrate his 92nd birthday and the commissioning of the Emeka and Bunmi Anyaoku Centre in Obosi—a magnificent edifice housing a museum and library, dedicated to the study and practice of democracy, management of diversity, human rights, and climate change in Nigeria and Africa.

That same day, Igwe Obosi (Igwe A.C. Iweka) and Obi of Onitsha (Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe) were present. Later, they joined me at my home for lunch with Governor Peter Obi.

This is the quiet power of Chief Emeka Anyaoku: he bridges societies, dissolves old animosities, renews strained relationships, and heals historical grievances.

His stature is giant-sized. His views are enduring. His place is secure among the constellation of leaders who truly made a difference.

Happy 93rd Birthday, Adazie Ndichie, nwa ogba ntu, nwa Udezuga ji agala, nwa Obosi ji eje mba, nnukwu mmadu Igbo nwelu, onye Nigeria ji ama atu.