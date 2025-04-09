Parents, let me tell you: If you don’t train your children well, your own wealth might become your curse—and theirs.

Last Sunday, I had a life-altering moment. It wasn’t in a church or mosque—it was inside a shopping mall, thanks to my daughter Diekolami, my third-born.

We were heading to a shopping center just 20 minutes away from home. I had a few errands to run and figured we’d make it quick. As promised, she showed up at 2 p.m. sharp. Punctual, responsible—the kind of discipline every parent dreams of.

While we browsed, I spotted a dazzling leather jacket in a luxury store. It was classy, elegant, and absolutely perfect. Earlier, I had scolded her for not dressing warmly enough. The sun was out, yes, but that breeze? Pure ice.

So I handed her my card. “Go on, get it,” I said.

Minutes later, she returned… empty-handed.

“What happened?” I asked.

She looked me in the eye and said, “Dad, I didn’t buy it. It’s too expensive—£400!”

My jaw dropped. I snapped, “What’s your problem? Go back and pay for it!”

But she stood her ground. Calmly, she said, “Dad, I just completed my Master’s. How much do you think I’ll be earning to justify a £400 jacket?”

I said, “You’re not paying—I am!”

Then came the statement that silenced me completely.

“If you’re not around, how can I survive if I’ve been trained to live above my means?”

Boom. That was the slap of truth I never saw coming.

My heart sank. My mind flew straight to Nigeria. I thought of Gen Z girls who demand HERMÈS bags just because their father is going to Mecca. Girls who beg for bone-straight hair worth N5 million—on top of empty ambition.

That day, I realised the kind of treasure I have in my children. I must give all the credit to my wife, Mrs Arisekola. She deserves not just an award—but a statue in her honor. May God bless her with long life to enjoy the fruits of her labor.

Nigerian parents, hear me loud and clear: Comfort is good, but overpampering is a silent killer. Giving our children everything we were denied as kids can lead them to ruin.

A friend’s 19-year-old son was recently seen speeding recklessly through Lagos in a brand-new Range Rover. Music blaring, friends dancing, zero accountability. Is that what wealth is for?

So many rich men die and vanish into silence. Not because they weren’t great—but because they failed to raise children who could sustain their legacy.

Many corrupt officials and politicians think they’ve stolen enough to secure their children’s futures. But guess what? Money you didn’t earn will vanish faster than morning dew.

Train your children today, so they don’t destroy your name tomorrow.

Wole Arisekola (https://www.facebook.com/share/14b7J2V33U/), a Nigerian businessman, is the publisher of streetjournal magazine.

