The Director-General of the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, Wale Ojo-Lanre, has expressed excitement over a mysterious tourism site discovered in Ayegbaju-Ekiti, Ekiti State, South-west Nigeria.

Mr Ojo-Lanre, in a statement on Sunday, said the mysterious tourism site was found by an engineer, Michael Ale, within an agro-tourism farm enclave owned by an investor (name not disclosed).

According to him, Mr Ale is an environmental development expert and a former president of the World Water Council in Paris.

He described the site as a breathtaking ecotourism wonder, adding that the tree is now referred to as ‘The Mystery of Ayegbaju’s Tree of Love’.

“At the heart of this discovery is a fascinating natural spectacle—a ‘marriage’ between a tree and a palm tree, locked in an eternal embrace.

“Unlike parasitic or saprophytic relationships often seen in nature, this bond is symbiotic—a profound lesson in resilience, unity, and coexistence.

“The tree wraps itself around the palm in a tender yet firm embrace, akin to a devoted partner standing guard. Their roots intertwine deep into the earth, sustaining each other.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“In a remarkable testament to their bond, even when fire ravaged the site, the tree bore the brunt of the flames, shielding its palm companion.

“In an extraordinary turn of nature’s benevolence, the untouched palm tree nourished its charred counterpart, reviving it with water and nutrients—a true act of survival and solidarity.

“Today, the burnt portions of the tree are sprouting new life, symbolising resilience and the power of unity,” he said.

According to Mr Ojo-Lanre, the most remarkable aspect of this mystery is that the trees have a mask-like formation resembling a head with distinct facial features—mouth, ears, and lips.

He noted that there were lessons to be learnt from the trees and the mysterious tourism site.

He said the tourism site, a natural phenomenon, stands as an allegory for humanity—a powerful message that diversity should not divide but strengthen collective survival.

Speaking further about the mysterious tourism site, Mr Ojo-Lanre said, “The tree and the palm remind us that through harmony, support, and shared endurance, we thrive together.

“This is not just a sight to behold; it is an experience, a revelation, and an inspiration.

“The mysterious Tree of Love in Ayegbaju-Ekiti is an invitation to reconnect with nature, witness its wonders, and draw wisdom from its silent teachings.

“Ekiti’s tourism landscape continues to expand, offering yet another must-visit destination that showcases the state’s rich natural heritage and boundless potential.”

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

