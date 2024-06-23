The African travel and tourism market is projected to reach a revenue of $38 billion by 2028, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Wakanow, Bayo Adedeji, has said.

He noted that Africans spend about $63 billion on air travel which is 1.6 per cent of the global air travel expenditure.

Mr Adedeji disclosed this in his opening speech at Wakanow Unpacked Expo, in Lagos on Thursday, where the online traveling company launched a revamped storefront website and introduced a series of innovations.

“The opportunity in front of us is larger than what we show and what we think. In Africa, we estimate that there are about 1.5 billion people. When you consider air travel in Africa, only 19 million of those people travel by air.

“Our population is about 19 per cent of the world population, but only 2 per cent of the world’s travellers are African. “Africans spend about $63 billion on air travel, which is 1.6 per cent of the global air travel expenditure.

“40 per cent of air traffic out of Nigeria is to the UK. We don’t travel a lot within Africa. You can see that the opportunity in front of us as Africans is greater than the one behind us,” Mr Adedeji said.

He explained that a huge potential in the African travel market has remained untapped.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

He added that Wakanow is repositioning to take advantage of the continent’s travel and tourism market, with the launch of new websites as solution providers for the continent’s travellers and tourists.

“There is also Roomde, a website that solves hotel and accommodation challenges for travellers, and Kalabash, which helps individuals manage their finances and navigate their travel experiences, all within the Wakanow group.

“At Wakanow Group, our mission is to empower individuals and businesses with innovative solutions that simplify their travel experiences and financial transactions. The launch of these new products marks a significant milestone in our journey towards achieving this mission,” he said.

Also speaking, Adenike Macaulay, CEO of Wakanow Nigeria, said “The new Wakanow.com creates a modern, vibrant feel for our customers, enabling them to transact seamlessly. The enhanced user interface and intuitive design elements make it easier for visitors to explore our range of products and services.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

