Months after his alleged abduction, assault and public humiliation in Benin City, Nollywood filmmaker, Don Pedro Obaseki, has filed a case against 11 individuals accused of being responsible for the act.

On 28 December, 2025, Mr Obaseki, a cousin of former Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, was dragged from a field where he was assaulted and dragged to the palace of the Oba of Benin.

The attackers labelled him an ‘Oghioba’ (enemy of the Oba), forcibly dragging him to the Oba’s Palace to answer for his attendance at a UK meet and greet, where he was alleged to have denigrated the palace.

Following the unfortunate incident, which generated a lot of furore, especially in film circles, Mr Obaseki announced that he would engage the services of renowned human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, as lead counsel.

Litigation

In a recent development, the filmmaker has filed for an award of N500,000,000.00 (Five Hundred Million Naira) as general and exemplary damages against the Respondents jointly and severally for the unlawful violation of the applicant’s fundamental rights.

Those joined in the suit include Osazee Каbака Adun (alias Kapuepuе), Osayande Obakhavbaye, Gege Izua Adun, Osamede Nomoless Eriyo, Julius Imafu, Uyigue Obazehowan, Osamiemwanfan Ojo (alias Sales Guy), Rambo Izua Adun, Uwaifo Orhue Ogiugo, Osaro Iyamu (alias Culture), Chris Osa Media, the State Security Service, as well as the Attorney-General Of The Federation

In a motion with suit number FHC/B/08/20/2026, the politician and businessman is also seeking a declaration that his abduction, violent physical assault and brutalisation constituted a real, imminent and unlawful threat to his life and a gross violation of his fundamental right to life as guaranteed under Section 33 of the 1999 Constitution.

Other demands

In addition, Mr Obaseki is seeking, among other things, a declaration that his detention for about five hours at a police station in Benin City, Edo State, on the said day is unlawful and capable of constituting a violation of his fundamental right to personal liberty.

The filmmaker is also seeking a declaration that “the failure, neglect and refusal” of the SSS and Attorney-General to “arrest, investigate and prosecute the persons who abducted and assaulted the applicant constitute a breach of their constitutional and statutory duties.”

He is also seeking an order to direct the SSS and the Attorney-General to cause the prompt identification, arrest, thorough investigation and prosecution, in accordance with law, of the 1st to 11th Respondents and all other persons involved in his alleged abduction, torture and assault as well as a public apology by the 1st to 11th Respondents to be published in two national newspapers.

Petition

In January, following his alleged assault, Mr Obaseki petitioned the Director-General of the SSS.

In his petition, Mr Obaseki stated that he was beaten, stripped naked and publicly humiliated as he was dragged across major roads in Benin City, including areas around Holy Arousa Church.

He urged the SSS to investigate the matter, identify all those involved, and take appropriate action in line with the law.

Palace response

Meanwhile, the Benin Traditional Council dissociated the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, from the assault on the filmmaker, saying the monarch neither authorised nor condoned the incident.

In a statement issued by its Secretary, Frank Irabor, the council described the attack on Mr Obaseki as unfortunate and contrary to the character and values of the Benin throne.

“The Benin Traditional Council wishes to use this medium to inform the general public that the unfortunate incident in which Pedro Obaseki was manhandled was not authorised by the Oba of Benin. It could not have been authorised, as such an act is inconsistent with the character of our revered monarch,” the statement said.

Legal action

In January, the renowned writer said that after extensive consultations with his wife and children, members of the Obaseki family and clan, senior legal advisers and respected elders, he had decided to sue the perpetrators of the act.

He noted that the move was driven, not by revenge or political motives, but by the need for accountability, deterrence and the protection of human dignity.

Mr Obaseki described the incident as a grave violation of his fundamental rights, stating that the acts amounted to terrorism-related violence under Nigerian law.

Arrest, arraignment

In February, the SSS formally took over the investigation into the alleged attack and abduction of the veteran filmmaker.

It then followed it up with the arrest and arraignment of Mr Osazee before Justice R. A. Ogbevoen of Benin High Court in Edo State, over the alleged attack and abduction of veteran filmmaker, Don Pedro Obaseki.

In a short ruling, Justice Ogbevoen agreed with the defence counsel and admitted the defendant to bail to the tune of ₦5 million, with a surety who is resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

The judge further ruled that the surety must be a civil servant at the grade level 12 or above.

Terrorism-related

In January, Mr Falana described the actions of Mr Obaseki’s abductors as terrorist acts, promising that they would face the full weight of the law.

According to Mr Falana, under the Terrorism Act of 2022, once a citizen is kidnapped or abducted and subjected to brutalisation, and in the process they are exposed to ridicule, threatened or killed, it becomes a terrorist act.

“But also, under the Anti-Torture Act of 2017, any person who subjects a Nigerian to physical, psychological and mental torture is liable to be prosecuted, and the penalty is 25 years imprisonment, no option of fine.”