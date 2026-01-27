Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sango-Olu and the Nigeria Film Corporation (NFC) have commended filmmaker Funke Akindele’s latest film project, ‘Behind The Scenes’, after grossing over N2.4 billion at the box office.

Mr Sanwo-Olu commended the plot twist in the Nollywood movie, noting that his acknowledgement is necessary after watching the movie privately. He noted that the actress has set a new standard in the Nollywood industry.

Released on 12 December 2025, the ‘Behind the Scenes’ project emerged as the fastest film in West Africa to gross N1 billion at the movie box office, and crossed the N2 billion mark at the box office, making it the first Nollywood film to achieve the milestone.

Speaking about the historic milestone of the Nollywood project, which has now crossed N2.4 billion on Monday, Mr Sanwo-Olu, in an Instagram post, described the creative work as a historic moment for the Nigerian movie industry.

“I had the pleasure of attending a private viewing of Behind the Scenes, and I want to congratulate Funke Akindele and her entire team.

“It is one thing to make a film, but it is another thing entirely to capture the heart of a nation truly. Seeing this work cross the N2 billion mark at the box office is a major win for Funke and a historic moment for the Nigerian creative industry,” he said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, however, lauded the ‘Jenifa’s Diaries’ actress, saying her craft and ability to tell stories that resonate with people have set a new standard for Nollywood with feasible global success.

“Funke, your dedication to your craft and your ability to tell stories that resonate so deeply with our people are truly inspiring. You have set a new standard for what is possible in Nollywood, proving that with focus, grit, and vision, our local stories can achieve global success.

“We need to protect ourselves; we can not satisfy the world. No matter what you do, you must stay true to yourself and protect what you stand for. This is a lot of work, well done, I can see why everyone is talking about it,” the governor said.

Nigeria Film Corporation

In a similar vein, the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), the highest federal government body responsible for regulating, promoting, and developing the Nigerian film industry, also hailed the actress’s groundbreaking success at the box office.

In a statement posted on Instagram by the NFC managing director, Ali Nuhu, the agency confirmed that the movie has achieved a “record-breaking commercial performance” beyond African borders, noting that it is the top-grossing Nollywood film in the United Kingdom and Ireland markets.

“The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) extends its heartfelt congratulations to Ms Funke Akindele and the entire Behind The Scenes team on achieving a historic milestone in African cinema. The film has officially grossed over N2 billion at the box office, making it the first Nollywood production in Africa to cross the N2 billion mark in ticket sales.

“Behind The Scenes, released on 12 December 2025, has not only resonated with audiences nationwide but has also recorded record-breaking commercial performance in key markets including the United Kingdom and Ireland, where it currently stands as the top-grossing Nollywood title,” he said.

Collective win

Mr Nuhu further argued that the film project enjoys strategic production, distribution, and professional casting, which have contributed to its commercial and artistic maturity.

When released, the ‘Behind the Scenes’ also recorded the highest single-day gross in Nollywood history on Boxing Day, earning N129.5 million.

The NFC managing director further reiterated the impact of the movie locally and globally, saying that ‘Behind the Scenes’ is a collective win for Nigeria’s creative economy and storytelling worldwide.

“This achievement is the result of meticulous creative vision, strategic production and distribution, and the collective dedication of a strong ensemble cast alongside an experienced production crew. From an industry perspective, Behind The Scenes reflects a significant evolution in Nollywood’s commercial and artistic maturity.

“Milestones such as: fastest film in West Africa to cross the N1 billion mark within weeks of release, the highest single-day gross recorded on Boxing Day, and now the first to surpass #2 billion in Africa, underscore the growing strength of Nigeria’s cinema market and its capacity to compete on the global stage.

“The Nigerian Film Corporation celebrates this milestone as a collective win for Nollywood, the creative economy, and for Nigerian storytelling worldwide. We commend the filmmaker, cast, crew, exhibitors, distributors, and, most importantly, the fans whose support turned this cinematic endeavour into a historic success,” he concluded.