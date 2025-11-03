Veteran Nollywood actor Mustapha Bakare, aka Otolo, has opened up about one of the most challenging seasons in his career.

In a recent interview, the 68-year-old Baba Otolo revealed how he was plunged into heavy debt following the sudden death of his movie marketer.

During the interview, the actor recounted that he had taken a ₦4 million loan from the then Oceanic Bank to finance a personal film project. He said the movie had just been released when tragedy struck.

“I’ve worked with a lot of marketers, but there’s one I really love and respect, her name is Lady Prince,” he said.

He went on to shed light on how such a fate befell him.

“When I wanted to produce my movie titled ‘Ise Oru,’ I went to Oceanic Bank to collect a loan of ₦4 million. After shooting the movie and releasing it, within two months, the marketer slumped and died.”

Stalemate

Otolo explained that he made several attempts to reach a financial agreement with the late marketer’s husband, but to no avail, leaving him the full responsibility of repaying the loan.

“The bank started asking for their money, which I didn’t have,” he said.

He also shared how he had to abscond due to the growing pressure: “When the pressure became too much, I relocated to Oshogbo, Osun State.”

The actor stated that during this period of frazzle and dismay, he met popular clergyman Agbala Gabriel, who came to his rescue by clearing a significant portion of the debt.

“He helped me refund a huge part of the money to the bank,” Otolo added.

Otolo: Life and Career

The 68-year-old Otolo began his acting career in the 1990s. Starting with stage plays, he gradually transitioned to film. There, he became a force to reckon with in Nollywood.

His breakthrough role came in the popular TV series “Tinsel” (2008-2012), and he’s since appeared in numerous films and productions, earning recognition and respect in the industry.

He’s shared the stage or screen with many notable actors, including Ibrahim Chatta, whom he praises as the highest-paid actor in Nollywood, charging ₦5 million per day.

Otolo has featured in several movies, including:

Ise Oru (produced by him)

The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos (2024), A Time to Heal ( A Time to Heal)

BushBaby (2025), Jigi (shot in Ogbomoso, featuring Ibrahim Chatta)

Isoken (2017), Merry Men 2 (2019) and many more.

Despite financial struggles, Otolo continues contributing to the Nigerian movie industry.