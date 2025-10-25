We know their faces, quote their jokes, and follow their movies from the cinema to streaming. But away from the set and beyond the fame, many Yoruba actors go home to women who quietly fuel their success.

These wives may not share the spotlight, but they are often the trusted partners cheering from the background, holding the family together while their husbands build careers in a demanding industry.

In this feature, we spotlight the women who stand beside some of Yoruba cinema’s most popular actors, the quiet anchors whose support often shapes the men we see on screen.

Wale “Okunnu” Akorede

Comic actor Wale “Okunnu” Akorede is married to Wunmi, whom he met in 1995 after returning to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia. He met her through a friend in Ibadan, Oyo State, and they tied the knot in 1997. Their marriage is blessed with three children, a son and two daughters.

Okunnu’s family resides in Canada. On 1 September, he announced his reunion with them after living apart for eight years.

Rafiu Balogun

Rafiu Balogun is married to his colleague, Fausat “Madam Saje” Balogun, who was once his apprentice. Their union is blessed with two children: a son, Afeez Balogun, a director, and a daughter, Bintu Balogun, who followed in her mother’s footsteps as an actress.

Madam Saje has appeared in over 80 movies, including “Gbogbo Lomo,” “Asepamo,” “Eto Obinrin,” “Oro Itan, ““Ebi Dapo,” “Aromire,” and “Oro Idile.”

Rasak “Ojopagogo” Olayiwola

Like Balogun, Rasak “Ojopagogo” Olayiwola married a colleague: actress Moji Afolayan. They met on a movie set in Ibadan, courted for two years, and were married on 4 December 2004.

In an interview with Punch newspaper, Moji, the daughter of late filmmaker and dramatist Adeyemi Afolayan, attributed the success of their marriage to God’s presence in their lives. Their union has four children: Ireoluwa, Mojisola, Tolulope, and Lara.

Olaniyi Afonja

Olaniyi “Sanyeri” Afonja married Omolara in 2007 at the age of 31. They first met in 2004 when he went to screen his film “Okan Emi” at the National Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos. The couple has two children.

Funsho Adeolu

Actor Funsho Adeolu is married to Victoria, whom he met in Surulere, Lagos. They courted for eight years before marrying in 2005 in a grand wedding held on a football pitch in Obanikoro, Lagos.

The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in December 2024. Their union is blessed with two sons.

Muyiwa “Authentic” Ademola

Muyiwa Ademola married Omolara on 23 June 2006. They have three children, all of whom live with them in Canada.

The couple met through a mutual friend before falling in love.

Bolaji “Mr Latin” Amusan

Comic actor Bolaji Amusan, known as “Mr Latin,” is married to Oluronke. In an interview with Punch, he revealed they met while she walked past his Isabo office in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Oluronke initially turned down his proposal because of his profession, but after his persistence, she agreed two and a half years later. They dated for two years before marrying in 1999. Their marriage is blessed with two children, a son and a daughter. The family now lives in Dublin, Ireland.

Yinka Quadri

Veteran actor Yinka Quadri married Sadia in 1989, four years after they met in 1985. His wife has largely maintained a private life.

Their union is blessed with four children, Muyiwa, Yewande, Olajuwon, Folarin Quadri, and grandchildren.

Sunkanmi Omobolanle

Sunkanmi Omobolanle married Abimbola Bakare in 2011. The couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in June 2024. Their marriage is blessed with a daughter.

Sunkanmi is the son of veteran comic actor Sunday Omobolanle, popular as “Papi Luwe.”

Aina Gold

Aina Gold is married to Olajumoke. Although details about when and where they met or married remain private, reports indicate they have been together for over 30 years. Their union is blessed with children.