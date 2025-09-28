Dapper Music and Entertainment’s Cazulee Okanlawon, known simply as Cazulee, has released a new single, ‘Away’, featuring singer Liya, a former Davido signee.

Distributed by Dvpper Digital, it confirms Cazulee’s growing reputation as a street-rooted storyteller who turns the hard edges of everyday life into melody.

The track explores the turbulence of modern love, which is sweet but complicated, edged with betrayal and weighed down by personal battles. It’s another chapter in Cazulee’s mission to make music that mirrors his own journey and the shared struggles of his generation.

In a chat with PREMIUM TIMES, the Lagos-born artiste described ‘Away’ as “therapy in melody.” “This song is my reality,” he said. “I wanted to simultaneously show how love can be sweet and complicated, but also remind people that protecting your peace is everything.”

For him, the single is more than just another release; it is therapy in melody.

Cazulee

Cazulee has steadily built a name as one of the rawest emerging voices in Nigeria’s music scene, bringing his experiences and ambitions into ‘Away’.

The singer has released several singles, including ‘Only Way’, ‘The Way’, and ‘Motija’, which have garnered millions of streams on music platforms.

Liya’s contribution gives the single its emotional depth, her soulful vocals carrying both melody and longing. As a former Davido artiste, her presence adds weight to the collaboration, merging Cazulee’s gritty honesty with her undeniable star power.

The result is a song that mirrors a generation’s search for balance between love, ambition, and survival.

‘Away’ is now available on all major streaming platforms.