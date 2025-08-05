A new Nigerian sitcom, Tade Knows Too Much, has premiered on Wazobia Max.

The show follows Tade Odeleye, a self-proclaimed problem solver whose well-meaning advice often leads to unintended chaos. Airing on the CG Central slot, the series blends comedy with everyday Nigerian life.

Created and produced by storyteller Seun Arowojolu, the sitcom blends the rhythm of city life with razor-sharp humour, everyday chaos, and characters so real, they might live next door.

Mr Arowojolu said the television show premiered on Monday on Wazobia Max TV’s CG Central prime-time slot.

He said the show also significantly adds to ContentGram Studios Africa’s growing catalogue of original African content tailored for local and international audiences.

Bringing Tade to life is fast-rising Nollywood talent Jude Dubem, who infuses the character with charm, confidence, and comedic timing that promises to keep audiences entertained week after week.

The cast also includes Judith Ihem as Idara, a calm but firm EdTech entrepreneur who balances her visionary mind with the patience of a saint; Arit Immaculate Sam as Mrs Ojo; and Kingsley Bewi as Emeka, a spirited trader and Tade’s reluctant best friend and occasional partner-in-chaos.

TKTM

Mr Arowojolu said TKTM will bring a fresh wave of comedy, chaos, and candid storytelling.

“‘Tade Knows Too Much’ is anything but your average sitcom. With its razor-sharp wit and relatable characters, the show weaves together the rhythms of Nigerian city life with laugh-out-loud moments and warm doses of realness,” the filmmaker said.

Set in a bustling shared apartment complex in urban Nigeria, the series follows Tade Odeleye, a self-proclaimed genius and resident ‘problem solver’ whose unsolicited advice often does more harm than good.

Whether he’s offering complicated solutions to simple issues or butting into matters of love, rent, or malfunctioning light bulbs, Tade’s antics are equally frustrating and hilarious.

As he meddles his way into his neighbours’ lives, he quickly becomes both a headache and a surprisingly beloved part of the community.

“Tade is that one neighbour who always has a theory. He means well, but everything he touches becomes unpredictable. The comedy flows naturally because, let’s be honest — we all know a Tade,” the producer added.

CG Central

Meanwhile, alongside TKTM, ContentGram Studios Africa will launch CG Central, a curated programming block on Wazobia Max.

Airing Mondays to Wednesdays from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., CG Central, according to Arowojolu, is poised to reintroduce appointment viewing with cinematic flair and locally grounded narratives.

The Founder and Executive Producer at ContentGram Studios Africa said CG Central offers something unique for the African audience, from comedy and drama to behind-the-scenes insight and character deep-dives.

“The programming starts with ‘Squatterz’ and ‘90 Gogoro’, which airs on Mondays, while Tuesdays will feature layered dramas exploring relationships and resilience; ‘Birds of a Feather’ and ‘The Chronicles’.

The new comedy series Tade Knows Too Much will air on Wednesdays. It will deliver fresh, funny, and fearlessly experimental content.