In Okikiola the Fisherman, the writer, Adeola Agoro, weaves a poignant and visually rich tale of ambition, tradition, and love set in the vibrant riverside community of Isheri Olofin.

With a cast that includes industry icons Kunle Afolayan, Faithia Balogun, Baaj Adebule, Bolanle Ninalowo, and international talents from Venezuela, Spain, the U.S., and Mexico, the film lives up to its promise of being a global cultural crossover rooted in deep Nigerian storytelling.

Okikiola, the titular fisherman, is not just the pride of his people but also a dreamer. His noble yet straightforward aspiration to marry Dunni, the daughter of struggling parents becomes complicated when the influential Iya Osun sets her sights on the same girl for her son, Daisi. What follows is a Cold War laced with tradition, rivalry, and a clash between old values and emerging desires.

Review

Visually, Okikiola the Fisherman is stunning. Every frame celebrates Yoruba culture and identity, from the glistening waters of the fishing village to the rich textures of the community’s attire. The cinematography is particularly notable in portraying the river as a life source and a silent witness to the community’s conflicts and dreams.

The acting is equally compelling. Kunle Afolayan delivers a nuanced performance as an elder, while Faithia Balogun’s portrayal of the community gossip is fierce, funny, and unforgettable. Bolanle Ninalowo as Daisi adds charm and conflict, while Baaj Adebule grounds the narrative with emotional sincerity.

The film doesn’t shy away from addressing deeper issues class divisions, the pressure of tradition, and the burden of parental expectation. Yet, at its core, it remains a love story: between Okikiola and Dunni, between a community and its customs, and between generations trying to find common ground.

Produced under Pink Media Ltd, the film is a triumph not only for its storytelling but also for its pan-African and international collaboration. It sets a new bar for Nollywood productions, blending local authenticity with universal themes.

Okikiola The Fisherman is a heartfelt, culturally rich, and cinematically impressive story that showcases the best Nigerian cinema while inviting the world to listen to the stories by our rivers. It’s a must-watch.

Year of release: 2025

Lead cast: Kunle Afolayan, Faithia Balogun, Baaj Adebule and Bolanle Ninalowo.

Producer: Pink Media Ltd

Verdict: (4.5/5)